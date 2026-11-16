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After Rajpal Yadhav, Sonu Sood steps up to help an ill Sharad Kapoor revive his career

Actor Sonu Sood offers hope to Sharad Kapoor with a potential comeback project

Last updated:
Amitha Rajkumar, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
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Actors Sonu Sood and Sharad Kapoor (Image source: ANI)
Actors Sonu Sood and Sharad Kapoor (Image source: ANI)

When someone from the film Industry appeals for help, it more often than not ends the same way: a flurry of sympathetic comments, then silence. This time however, one actor who read the appeal, picked up the phone and was quick to act.

 The appeal

Due to health issues, Sharad Kapoor, has been out of the spotlight for a while. His struggles were highlighted through videos shared on social media, which prompted concerns about his well-being.  In those videos, he asked the film industry for opportunities and supported him to help get his career back on track. It was a direct, public ask for help.

What Sonu Sood did

 According to the Free Press Journal, Sonu was scheduled to meet Sharad on the evening of November 15 to discuss a possible project. One that could give Sharad a chance for a comeback. He has been taking a keen interest in understanding Sharad’s current predicament and has been following up.

Sources say Sonu also arranged medical supplies for Sharad. The actor has also asked the film industry for professional opportunities and support to get his career back on track. The comment section of the videos of their meeting has raised hope amongst fans that Sharad could soon get another opportunity to work for the industry.

A familiar role

 Sonu Sood has spent years as the film industry’s go-to helper. Being a humanitarian and philanthropist, people tend to tag him when someone is in need or trouble.

 He helped Rajpal Yadav, announcing he would join his upcoming film and receive a small signing amount. He said the move was emotional, and not charity, according to pinkvilla. He’s also helped during the Nepal and Bihar floods, discussing relief efforts and offering food and shelter.

Why it stood out

 Asking for work, in public, admitting defeat is a risk for any actor. It is an admission that the industry has moved on without them. However, Sharad did it anyway. The response, the meeting and active follow up treats that ask as respect, rather than pity.

 After the video of their meeting went online, viewers prompted questions about why this was filmed and whether the interaction required public discourse. While most appreciated Sonu Sood for his kind act.

 Whether Sharad gets the comeback he deserves, or he stays a video to be remembered all depends on if a project is announced.

Amitha Rajkumar is an intern with Gulf News

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