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‘Your place is in jail’: Supreme Court’s stern warning to Rajpal Yadav over unpaid dues in cheque-bounce case

Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav given ultimatum by Supreme Court to clear dues by Tuesday

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Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Rajpal Yadav given last chance by the Delhi High Court in cheque bounce case
Rajpal Yadav given last chance by the Delhi High Court in cheque bounce case

Dubai: Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav came under fire from the Supreme Court on Monday after he failed to comply with an undertaking to deposit money in a long-running cheque-bounce case, prompting the bench to deliver a stinging rebuke.

“Your place is in jail,” Justice Joymalya Bagchi told the actor’s counsel during a tense hearing over Yadav’s outstanding dues to private firm M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the sharp exchange came after Yadav failed to comply with the Supreme Court’s September 15 order, which had given him two weeks to present a concrete proposal to clear the outstanding amount and directed him to deposit Rs 2 crore with the court registry.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, was particularly displeased when Yadav’s lawyer sought to argue that the complainant company was not poor.

“They may be richer than you, but they are poor to the extent you have swindled them,” Justice Bagchi responded.

“This arrogance needs to be put in its right place. You should know when to open your mouth. Your place is in jail,” the judge added.

Yadav has now been directed to make the payment by Tuesday, with the Supreme Court listing the matter as the first case to be heard on Wednesday.

The bench indicated that it had the option of dismissing Yadav’s appeal but was hesitant to take that route because it could potentially hurt the complainant’s chances of recovering its money.

During the hearing, Yadav’s lawyer produced a demand draft for Rs 50 lakh and told the court that it was being processed by the bank. The move did little to reassure the bench.

“Is this genuine or not? We don't know,” the court observed.

Senior advocate Ajit Sinha, representing M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd, also accused the actor of repeatedly failing to honour court directions.

“He is a film actor. He is acting here also. He has no respect for the majesty of the institution,” Sinha said.

A dispute stretching back more than a decade

At the heart of the case is a financial dispute dating back to 2010.

M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd has alleged that Yadav received financial assistance of Rs 5 crore that year for a film project.

According to the company, an agreement reached in 2012 required Yadav, his wife and their company to repay around Rs 11 crore, including interest.

Seven cheques of Rs 1.05 crore each were subsequently tendered in 2013 towards settling the dues, but the cheques were dishonoured, triggering the legal battle.

The case has returned to the Supreme Court several times in recent weeks.

On September 8, the court issued notice on Yadav’s plea and exempted him from surrendering on the condition that he deposit Rs 5 crore with the registry.

When the matter was heard again on September 15, the Supreme Court gave the actor a final opportunity to come up with a payment plan and directed him to deposit Rs 2 crore. His exemption from surrendering was extended until October 5.

At the time, Yadav’s counsel had told the court that the payment would demonstrate his bona fides.

With the promised amount still not deposited, Monday’s hearing saw the court adopt a markedly tougher stance, giving the actor until Tuesday to make the payment before the case returns to the bench on Wednesday.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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