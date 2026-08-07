The roots of the dispute trace back to Yadav's directorial debut, Ata Pata Lapata. Per PTI, the actor founded Navrang Godavari Entertainment Limited in 2005, registered under his parents' names, and subsequently secured a Rs 5 crore loan from the Central Bank of India's Bandra Kurla Complex branch in Mumbai to finance the film. The film underperformed at the box office, leaving the loan unpaid, and accumulating interest and additional charges over the years pushed the total owed up to the current figure of Rs 16.61 crore. To secure the original loan, Yadav had mortgaged several properties in Shahjahanpur, with assets belonging to his wife, Radha Yadav, and his mother, Godavari Yadav, also pledged as collateral — a factor now central to the bank's recovery action.