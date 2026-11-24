Sreejith Ravi had been accused of behaving indecently in front of minor children.
A fast track court in Thrissur on Monday sentenced Malayalam actor Sreejith Ravi to one year of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The case concerned a 2022 incident in which the actor was accused of behaving indecently in front of minor children.
Judge Remya Menon of the Thrissur Fast Track Court found him guilty under Section 509 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 11(i) of the POCSO Act. Section 509 of the IPC deals with words, gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman. Section 11 of the POCSO Act covers sexual harassment of a child. The incident took place before July 2024, when the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita replaced the IPC, so the case was tried under the older code.
The one-year sentence was handed down under the POCSO Act. If he does not pay the fine, he will have to serve an additional month of rigorous imprisonment.
After the verdict, the actor told the court that he intends to appeal to the Kerala High Court. Taking this into account, the court suspended the sentence for one month. It granted him bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 with two solvent sureties. He has been directed to appear before the court again on December 23, 2026.
According to the prosecution, the incident took place on July 4, 2022, as the children were returning from school to the apartment complex where they lived. The actor was accused of exposing himself to them and threatening them.
The case went through several stages before reaching trial. In 2022, the actor asked the trial court to discharge him from the case, and the court dismissed that petition. He then challenged the order in the Kerala High Court. The High Court admitted his plea but later rejected it, which allowed the trial to begin. During the proceedings, all 21 witnesses supported the prosecution's case.
Fast track courts were set up across India to speed up trials in cases involving offences against women and children, including those filed under the POCSO Act.
Sreejith Ravi, 50, is the son of veteran Malayalam actor TG Ravi. He is a well-known actor in Malayalam cinema and has also appeared in Tamil films. His career goes back to 2005.
(With inputs from PTI)