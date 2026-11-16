The High Criminal Court handed down sentences ranging from life imprisonment to 15 years
Bahrain’s High Criminal Court has convicted all defendants in a case involving the establishment and management of a group allegedly linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), sentencing them to terms ranging from life imprisonment to 15 years.
The Advocate General and Head of the Terrorist Crimes Prosecution said the court also imposed fines of up to 100,000 Bahraini dinars on some defendants and ordered the confiscation of more than 8 million dinars for charitable purposes, along with other seized items.
According to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), the group allegedly sought to suspend constitutional provisions and change Bahrain’s system of government.
The Public Prosecution said investigations found that the defendants had formed the group to pursue these objectives and adopted terrorism as a means of achieving them.
Security and financial inquiries allegedly revealed that members had:
Collected funds without a licence to finance the group’s activities.
Communicated with Iran and the IRGC, allegedly seeking instructions and support.
Planned to change Bahrain’s system of government through force and unlawful means.
Incited terrorist acts, riots and sabotage.
Promoted the ideology of Wilayat al-Faqih and allegiance to Iran’s leadership over national institutions.
Used religious, charitable, social and educational institutions to spread the ideology.
The prosecution also alleged that members sought to influence religious sermons and gatherings to encourage opposition to Bahrain’s system of government and intimidate those who disagreed with their views.
The Advocate General said investigators had uncovered financial transactions and collected evidence linking the defendants to the group’s activities.
The prosecution cited:
Approximately BHD935,000 seized from the defendants in Bahraini dinars and other currencies.
More than BHD8 million ordered confiscated by the court.
Documents, electronic devices and other materials seized during investigations.
Recorded sermons allegedly containing incitement to advance the group’s objectives.
Communications between the group’s leaders and members of the IRGC and Iranian intelligence.
Statements and admissions made by some defendants during investigations.
The prosecution said the group had been formed by individuals affiliated with the so-called Ulema Council, which had previously been dissolved by a court ruling.
The Advocate General said the Public Prosecution had conducted the case impartially and ensured that legal safeguards were observed throughout the investigation and trial.
He said defendants in custody were allowed to contact their families, received healthcare and had access to legal representation.
The court heard the defendants and their lawyers, considered their objections and defence arguments, and allowed them to question prosecution witnesses. It also heard witnesses called by the defence.
A representative of Bahrain’s National Institution for Human Rights attended the hearings to monitor the proceedings.
The Advocate General said the court based its verdict on evidence it considered mutually corroborating, which it found established the defendants’ activities and plans against Bahrain’s unity and stability.
The ruling convicted all defendants, including those in custody and those tried in absentia, BNA reported.