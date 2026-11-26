Red hexagonal warnings will help shoppers identify excessive fat, sugar and salt
Dubai: Shoppers in India will no longer have to decipher nutritional tables or scan the fine print on packaged foods to determine whether products contain excessive amounts of fat, sugar or salt once a new warning-label system ordered by the Supreme Court comes into force.
In a significant move aimed at protecting public health, the Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to ensure that packaged foods exceeding prescribed nutritional limits carry prominent warnings on the front of their packaging.
The warnings — “High Fat”, “High Sugar” and “High Salt” — must appear in separate red hexagons, making it easier for consumers to identify potentially unhealthy products at a glance.
The Supreme Court has given the FSSAI approximately four months to finalise the regulations, following which food manufacturers will have 365 days to comply with the new labelling requirements, Mint reported. This means mandatory compliance could begin around March 2028, provided there are no delays.
“It is in the public interest and national interest,” the court remarked after pronouncing the order, NDTV reported.
Mandatory warnings: ‘High Fat’, ‘High Sugar’ or ‘High Salt’ on the front of packaging.
Red hexagons: Separate warning symbols for each nutrient exceeding prescribed limits.
Label size: Each warning to occupy at least 4–5 per cent of the principal display panel, unless otherwise justified.
Clear visibility: Readable text alongside standardised pictorial symbols.
New thresholds: Evidence-based limits for total sugars, saturated fat and salt.
Strict enforcement: Manufacturers’ product reformulation to be monitored to prevent loopholes.
Implementation timeline
February 2027: FSSAI to report progress to the Supreme Court.
March 2027: Regulations expected to be finalised.
365 days: Transition period for manufacturers.
Around March 2028: Expected mandatory compliance.
The directions come amid growing concerns over the consumption of processed and ultra-processed foods and the associated health risks, including obesity, hypertension and elevated blood sugar levels.
Until now, packaged foods have largely carried nutritional information on the back or side of their packaging, leaving consumers to interpret the figures themselves.
A bench of Justices J.B. Pardiwala and K. Vinod Chandran directed the food regulator to incorporate standardised pictorial representations of the respective nutrients alongside the corresponding warning declarations.
Each warning hexagon should occupy at least 4–5 per cent of the principal display panel of the food package, unless there are explicit reasons to depart from the requirement.
The court also asked the FSSAI to prescribe prominent and readily legible font sizes.
On nutritional thresholds, the Supreme Court directed the FSSAI to treat “total sugars” and “saturated fat”, instead of “added sugar” and “added fat”, as nutrients of concern, alongside salt.
It said the thresholds proposed under the Dietary Guidelines for Indians (DGI), 2024, should not be adopted in their existing form, as they were calculated with reference to added sugar and added fat.
The revised thresholds must be evidence-based and neither too low nor too high.
“Thresholds set too low would result in almost all packaged food products carrying a warning label and thereby desensitise consumers and induce ‘label fatigue’. The threshold levels presently on record fall in this category,” the court observed.
Conversely, excessively high thresholds would allow most products to escape the warning-label framework, leaving consumers unaware of potentially harmful nutrient levels.
The court directed the FSSAI to prepare a comprehensive and clearly defined list of solid and liquid food products exempted from front-of-pack nutrition labelling, while ensuring that products requiring warnings do not escape the framework.
Addressing concerns that manufacturers could use artificial preservatives and other additives to circumvent the objectives of the labelling system, the court directed the regulator to closely monitor product reformulation and revise existing regulations wherever necessary.
The Centre was also directed to ensure strict enforcement of existing food labelling regulations, NDTV reported.
The court’s directions extend beyond food packaging to improving nutritional awareness among children.
The Centre has been instructed to promote practical nutritional literacy among children, alongside changes to the school curriculum, NDTV reported.
Children should be given opportunities to develop nutritional literacy through interactive workshops, co-curricular activities and other initiatives, the court said.
During earlier hearings, the Supreme Court had questioned the Centre and the FSSAI over delays in introducing mandatory warning labels, stressing that commercial interests could not take precedence over public health.
The FSSAI subsequently proposed a single-phase implementation, under which products exceeding the prescribed threshold for even one nutrient of concern would require a warning symbol.
The court stressed that the regulator must adhere to its proposed implementation timeline and take measures to prevent delays.
No further extension of the transition period should ordinarily be granted, and non-compliant food business operators should be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law.
The court directed that the matter be listed after 10 weeks for the FSSAI to report on progress made on the draft regulations and submit an affidavit. The matter will remain part-heard for this limited purpose.