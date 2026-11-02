GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
ENTERTAINMENT
ENTERTAINMENT

Imran Khan can stay in India for now after unconditional apology: Bombay High Court

Khan was also give a written undertaking that he will stay away from future protests

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Imran Khan (Photo/instagram@ImranKhan)
Imran Khan (Photo/instagram@ImranKhan)

Actor Imran Khan has won temporary relief from deportation. On Monday he told the Bombay High Court he would tender an “unconditional apology” for his alleged role in a demonstration against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The court’s comments during the hearing were blunt. Khan is a US citizen who holds an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. The bench said such cardholders are “at the mercy of the country” and cannot claim the rights that Indian citizens have. It also asked Khan to give a written undertaking that he will stay away from future protests and agitations, as noted by Hindustan Times.

The Leave India Notice issued to him by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) has been suspended until the next hearing, on December 7.

A protest, a complaint, and a deadline to leave

The case goes back to October 10. That day, Mumbai Police briefly detained Khan near August Kranti Maidan during a youth-led protest. The protesters wanted chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to resign over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya then filed a police complaint. He argued that Khan, as a foreign national, had broken immigration rules by joining a political demonstration. Police forwarded an FIR, and on October 14 the FRRO ordered Khan to leave the country by October 28 under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.

The FRRO also issued a separate show-cause notice. It asked why Khan’s OCI registration should not be cancelled under Section 7D(e) of the Citizenship Act, 1955, which lets the government revoke OCI status on grounds including national security, sovereignty and public interest.

Khan’s case against the order

Khan went to the High Court on October 17. He called the notice arbitrary, unconstitutional and disproportionate, and made several arguments:

  • He did not organise or join the protest. He was only nearby and left when the police asked him to.

  • An allegation of taking part in a protest is not enough reason to remove him from the country.

  • He has lived in India for close to four decades, and his OCI status gives him a lifelong visa.

  • The FRRO acted without giving him a chance to explain himself.

The outcome now depends on the December 7 hearing. Both the deportation notice and the question of his OCI status are still open.

Lakshana N PalatAssistant Features Editor
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Imran Khan files a writ petition seeking urgent stay on the

Bombay High Court grants temporary relief to Imran Khan

2m read
Aamir Khan

Why did Aamir Khan visit Raj Thackeray in Mumbai?

3m read
Imran Khan files a writ petition seeking urgent stay on the

Imran Khan calls ‘Leave India’ notice unconstitutional

3m read
Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan asked to leave India by October 28, says BJP leader.

BJP leader seeks Imran Khan’s deportation over protest

3m read