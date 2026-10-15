Actor Imran Khan accused of violating OCI status during city demonstration
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya has called on Mumbai Police to arrest and deport actor Imran Khan. He alleges that Khan’s role in a protest in the city last week violated the conditions of his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status and his visa.
Khan was among several people detained by Mumbai Police at a demonstration at August Kranti Maidan on October 10. The protest was held in support of a demonstration in New Delhi led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The Gamdevi Police Station has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the actor.
On Monday, Somaiya said he had given police material relating to speeches Khan made at the protest and to earlier remarks by the actor. Somaiya describes Khan as an American citizen holding an OCI card.
“The citizens of India cannot tolerate the political extremism that Imran Khan has been displaying during his recent stay in the country. He is an American citizen holding an OCI card, yet he has attempted to misuse his status. Today, we submitted all proofs and evidence to the police regarding his conduct—specifically the speeches he delivered during the protest and his earlier comments,” Somaiya said.
He also asked police to issue a summons to the actor.
“While any individual has the right to speak against the government, people like Imran Khan are attempting to incite anarchy in India; they should be arrested immediately and deported... We have demanded that a summons be issued to Imran Khan immediately, and the police are expected to do so today,” he added.
Somaiya also mentioned actor Shabana Azmi and writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar, who have appeared at protests. He alleged that their appearances were part of a coordinated effort. He did not provide evidence for his suggestion about funding.
“Sometimes Shabana Azmi appears, sometimes Javed Akhtar shows up, and at other times others appear; this is a well-planned conspiracy. The money could be coming from Pakistan or elsewhere. You may have noticed that he also lied about this matter. I had a heated argument with the police and asked why he had not been arrested. He is falsely claiming that he is a citizen and belongs to Mumbai,” the BJP leader said.
Khan’s response
Khan told reporters he had no specific demands and attended the protest as a resident of Mumbai. He said he was there because of concerns about restrictions on freedom of movement and about people’s voices being suppressed.
“I don’t have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted. Why are people’s voices being suppressed? That is why I am here,” the actor said.
Khan said he was not affiliated with any organisation and took part in the protest as an individual.
The police case
Before his visit to the police station, Somaiya wrote on X that he had written to the Gamdevi Police Station and spoken with officers there about the FIR. He argued that the FIR was incomplete. He has asked police to add charges against Khan for taking part in what he calls an illegal political agitation and for alleged breaches of OCI rules and visa conditions.
(With inputs from ANI)