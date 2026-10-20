Aamir Khan visits Raj Thackeray as nephew Imran Khan fights order to leave India

Imran Khan challenges deportation as Aamir Khan visits MNS chief Raj Thackeray
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's visit to Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has come under the spotlight, and the timing is hard to ignore.
The actor-filmmaker reportedly met the politician at his Mumbai residence on Sunday, October 18, against the backdrop of a legal battle involving his nephew, actor Imran Khan, who has been ordered by immigration authorities to leave India by October 28.
According to NDTV, the meeting took place just days after Imran was served a Leave India Notice (LIN) by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), reportedly over his participation in a political protest in Mumbai.
However, there is no evidence that Aamir's visit was connected to his nephew's legal troubles. The actor and Thackeray have known each other for years, share cordial relations and have attended family gatherings hosted by each other.
Neither has publicly disclosed the purpose of Sunday's meeting.
At the centre of the dispute is a protest held in Mumbai on October 10, calling for the resignation of India's Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The demonstration was reportedly linked to allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, an exercise that has become a contentious political issue in India.
The SIR process involves reviewing and updating voter lists. While electoral authorities maintain that such exercises are intended to ensure the accuracy of electoral rolls, critics have raised concerns about the potential exclusion of eligible voters.
Imran's reported participation in the protest subsequently attracted the attention of immigration authorities.
According to NDTV, the FRRO issued the actor a notice on October 14, alleging violations of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025.
The directive required him to leave the country within two weeks, setting October 28 as the deadline.
The controversy has also drawn attention to Imran's Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status. OCI status allows eligible foreign nationals of Indian origin to live and work in India under specified conditions, but it does not confer Indian citizenship or the full political rights available to Indian citizens.
Rather than comply with the directive, Imran has taken the matter to court.
The 44-year-old actor filed a petition before the Bombay High Court on Saturday, October 17, challenging the immigration notice and seeking urgent judicial intervention.
As reported by NDTV, Imran has described the directive as "unconstitutional" and asked the court to quash it.
His petition also seeks an interim stay to prevent the authorities from enforcing the notice while the legal challenge is being considered.
The actor has requested protection against possible coercive measures, including deportation, blacklisting and the issuance of a Look Out Circular (LOC), which could restrict his ability to travel.
He has also sought safeguards against any action affecting his OCI status.
In his petition, Imran reportedly accused the authorities of a "non-bonafide" exercise of power and described the immigration action as a "high-handed and grossly disproportionate abuse of power".
These are allegations made in his legal challenge, not findings by the court.
The matter was scheduled to be heard on October 19, although the outcome of that hearing has not been established in the report cited.
Aamir's meeting with Thackeray has drawn interest largely because of its proximity to the immigration controversy.
Thackeray, who heads the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, has long been a prominent and sometimes controversial figure in Maharashtra politics, particularly for his party's emphasis on Marathi identity and regional interests.
Aamir, meanwhile, has generally maintained a public distance from party politics, although his comments on social and national issues have occasionally sparked political debate.
Their association is not new, and a private meeting between the two would not ordinarily suggest any political intervention.
For now, there is no confirmed connection between their meeting and Imran's legal challenge.
The immediate question is whether the Bombay High Court will grant Imran protection from the immigration directive before the October 28 deadline.