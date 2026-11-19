Bollywood star Aamir Khan secures 12,200 sq ft of prime Mumbai real estate
Dubai: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has leased three luxury apartments in Mumbai's Santacruz West neighbourhood for a combined monthly rent of Rs3.8 million (Rs38 lakh), according to property registration documents.
The apartments are located in Seasons Trimurti, a residential development on North Avenue. The three leave and licence agreements were signed between Seasons Avenues Properties and Aamir Husain Khan, according to documents accessed by property data platform CRE Matrix.
The apartments are spread across the 14th, 12th and 11th floors, with carpet areas of 6,200 sq ft, 3,000 sq ft and 3,000 sq ft, respectively. Together, they offer a combined carpet area of 12,200 sq ft.
The largest apartment carries a monthly rent of Rs 2 million, while the other two units are leased for Rs 900,000 each. All three apartments come with three dedicated parking spaces, for a total of nine.
The agreements cover a period of 48 months, beginning on January 1, 2027, and ending on December 31, 2030.
The combined monthly rent of Rs 3.8 million translates into an annual rental outgo of Rs 45.6 million. The rent will increase by 5 per cent every year. The combined security deposit is Rs3.8 million, equivalent to one month's rent.
Society maintenance, water charges and existing and future property and municipal taxes are included in the monthly rent and will be paid by the property owner.
The agreements also prohibit structural changes or permanent additions to the apartments without permission. Aamir Khan and the developer could not be reached for comment.
This is not the actor's first major rental arrangement in Mumbai.
In May 2025, Khan leased four apartments in Wilnomona Apartments in the city's Pali Hill neighbourhood for a combined monthly rent of Rs2.45 million. The five-year agreement runs until May 2030 and includes a 45-month lock-in period.
The reported security deposit exceeded Rs 14.6 million, with an annual rent escalation of 5 per cent.
His move to rented accommodation was linked to the redevelopment of Virgo Cooperative Housing Society in Bandra, where he reportedly owns around 12 apartments. Atmosphere Realty, a joint venture involving Wadhwa Group, Man Infraconstruction and Chandak Group, is undertaking the redevelopment project.
Khan has also invested in Mumbai's residential property market. In June 2024, he purchased a 1,027 sq ft apartment in Bella Vista Apartments in Pali Hill for Rs 97.5 million, according to property registration documents accessed and analysed by Square Yards.
The transaction involved stamp duty of Rs5.85 million and a registration fee of Rs30,000.