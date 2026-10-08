The latest purchases include two adjoining apartments at Godrej Skyshore
Dubai: Anushka Sharma and her parents, Ashima and Ajay Kumar Sharma, now own three apartments worth a combined Rs440 million on the same floor of a luxury residential project in Mumbai’s Versova.
The latest purchases include two adjoining apartments at Godrej Skyshore, a project by Godrej Properties. Anushka purchased one apartment for Rs148.9 million, while her parents bought the adjoining apartment for Rs109.1 million. Together, the two properties cost Rs258 million.
According to registered agreements for sale accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix, both transactions were registered on July 8, 2026.
Anushka purchased a 2,153 sq ft apartment for Rs148.9 million. She paid Rs7.45 million in stamp duty, and the property comes with three covered basement parking spaces.
On the same day, her parents purchased the adjoining 1,577 sq ft apartment for Rs109.1 million. They paid Rs6.54 million in stamp duty for the transaction.
The two apartments are part of Godrej Skyshore, which is currently under construction. Possession of the properties is expected by June 30, 2031, with payments linked to the progress of construction.
With these acquisitions, Anushka and her parents now own three apartments on the same floor, with the combined value of their properties reported at Rs440 million.
The family’s property purchases did not end there. According to documents accessed by Zapkey, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli jointly purchased another apartment in the same project for Rs182.9 million.
The transaction was registered on July 21, 2026, with the couple paying around Rs10.9 million in stamp duty.
The latest purchase adds another high-value property to the couple’s Mumbai portfolio and brings the total value of the properties mentioned in the latest transactions to Rs622.9 million.
The Mumbai purchases come months after another major property investment by Anushka and Virat in Alibaug. The couple has previously invested in property in the coastal region, adding to their substantial real estate portfolio.