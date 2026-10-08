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Anushka Sharma, family buy 3 Mumbai flats worth Rs440m on same floor

The latest purchases include two adjoining apartments at Godrej Skyshore

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Anushka Sharma, family buy 3 Mumbai flats worth Rs440m on same floor
AFP

Dubai: Anushka Sharma and her parents, Ashima and Ajay Kumar Sharma, now own three apartments worth a combined Rs440 million on the same floor of a luxury residential project in Mumbai’s Versova.

The latest purchases include two adjoining apartments at Godrej Skyshore, a project by Godrej Properties. Anushka purchased one apartment for Rs148.9 million, while her parents bought the adjoining apartment for Rs109.1 million. Together, the two properties cost Rs258 million.

According to registered agreements for sale accessed by real estate data analytics firm CRE Matrix, both transactions were registered on July 8, 2026.

Anushka buys Rs148.9m apartment

Anushka purchased a 2,153 sq ft apartment for Rs148.9 million. She paid Rs7.45 million in stamp duty, and the property comes with three covered basement parking spaces.

On the same day, her parents purchased the adjoining 1,577 sq ft apartment for Rs109.1 million. They paid Rs6.54 million in stamp duty for the transaction.

The two apartments are part of Godrej Skyshore, which is currently under construction. Possession of the properties is expected by June 30, 2031, with payments linked to the progress of construction.

With these acquisitions, Anushka and her parents now own three apartments on the same floor, with the combined value of their properties reported at Rs440 million.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's joint purchase

The family’s property purchases did not end there. According to documents accessed by Zapkey, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli jointly purchased another apartment in the same project for Rs182.9 million.

The transaction was registered on July 21, 2026, with the couple paying around Rs10.9 million in stamp duty.

The latest purchase adds another high-value property to the couple’s Mumbai portfolio and brings the total value of the properties mentioned in the latest transactions to Rs622.9 million.

Anushka and Virat's Alibaug investment

The Mumbai purchases come months after another major property investment by Anushka and Virat in Alibaug. The couple has previously invested in property in the coastal region, adding to their substantial real estate portfolio.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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