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Akshaye Khanna buys luxury Malabar Hill home for Rs 332.6 million

Malabar Hill is one of Mumbai's sought-after residential neighbourhoods

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna has bought a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill following the success of his latest film Dhurandhar.
Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna has bought a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Malabar Hill following the success of his latest film Dhurandhar.
IMDB

Dubai: Actor Akshaye Vinod Khanna has bought an apartment in Mumbai's Malabar Hill for Rs 332.6 million, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards from Maharashtra's Inspector General of Registration (IGR) records.

The luxury apartment has a carpet area of 2,341.39 sq ft, with an additional 175.45 sq ft of balcony space, taking the total area to 2,516.84 sq ft. The property comes with three parking units, the documents showed.

The transaction, registered in September 2026, attracted stamp duty of Rs 19.9 million and registration charges of Rs 30,000, according to documents accessed by Square Yards.

About Malabar Hill

Malabar Hill is one of Mumbai's sought-after residential neighbourhoods, known for its prime South Mumbai location, premium residences and coastal setting. Situated along the Arabian Sea, the area is connected to key commercial and lifestyle destinations via Nepean Sea Road, Walkeshwar Road and Pedder Road, with access to Marine Drive, Nariman Point and Colaba.

Akshaye Khanna has established himself through a range of roles across genres during a career spanning several decades.

Khanna has featured in films including Hulchul, Race, Gandhi, My Father, Dil Chahta Hai and Drishyam. In Dhurandhar, he played Rehman Dakait, a powerful Lyari-based criminal and one of the film’s key antagonists. His commanding performance, sharp dialogue delivery and distinctive screen presence drew significant attention, with the character becoming one of the film’s most talked-about performances. He appeared in Chhaava as Aurangzeb, opposite Vicky Kaushal.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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