Malabar Hill is one of Mumbai's sought-after residential neighbourhoods
Dubai: Actor Akshaye Vinod Khanna has bought an apartment in Mumbai's Malabar Hill for Rs 332.6 million, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards from Maharashtra's Inspector General of Registration (IGR) records.
The luxury apartment has a carpet area of 2,341.39 sq ft, with an additional 175.45 sq ft of balcony space, taking the total area to 2,516.84 sq ft. The property comes with three parking units, the documents showed.
The transaction, registered in September 2026, attracted stamp duty of Rs 19.9 million and registration charges of Rs 30,000, according to documents accessed by Square Yards.
Malabar Hill is one of Mumbai's sought-after residential neighbourhoods, known for its prime South Mumbai location, premium residences and coastal setting. Situated along the Arabian Sea, the area is connected to key commercial and lifestyle destinations via Nepean Sea Road, Walkeshwar Road and Pedder Road, with access to Marine Drive, Nariman Point and Colaba.
Akshaye Khanna has established himself through a range of roles across genres during a career spanning several decades.
Khanna has featured in films including Hulchul, Race, Gandhi, My Father, Dil Chahta Hai and Drishyam. In Dhurandhar, he played Rehman Dakait, a powerful Lyari-based criminal and one of the film’s key antagonists. His commanding performance, sharp dialogue delivery and distinctive screen presence drew significant attention, with the character becoming one of the film’s most talked-about performances. He appeared in Chhaava as Aurangzeb, opposite Vicky Kaushal.