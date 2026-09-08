Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoy quiet stroll in London

The latest sighting comes days after Virat offered a rare glimpse into their private life
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently spotted enjoying a quiet outing together on the streets of London, with pictures of the couple’s early-morning stroll going viral on social media.
The couple, who have generally kept their personal lives away from the spotlight, were seen walking hand in hand in the early hours of Tuesday.
Virat opted for a casual look, wearing an olive-green sweatshirt with denim, while Anushka kept things comfortable in athleisure, pairing a top and joggers with a jacket and cap.
The couple appeared to be enjoying a relaxed morning walk, accompanied by an empty stroller. In one of the pictures, Anushka could be seen casually sipping coffee as she walked beside Virat, who was pushing the stroller. Another image showed the couple stopping briefly to speak to a woman.
The latest sighting comes days after Virat offered a rare glimpse into their private life. He shared a picture on his Instagram Story showing his and Anushka’s feet in matching white shoes.