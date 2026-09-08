GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma enjoy quiet stroll in London

The latest sighting comes days after Virat offered a rare glimpse into their private life

Last updated:
Jai Rai
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Image source: Virat
Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma (Image source: Virat

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were recently spotted enjoying a quiet outing together on the streets of London, with pictures of the couple’s early-morning stroll going viral on social media.

The couple, who have generally kept their personal lives away from the spotlight, were seen walking hand in hand in the early hours of Tuesday.

Virat opted for a casual look, wearing an olive-green sweatshirt with denim, while Anushka kept things comfortable in athleisure, pairing a top and joggers with a jacket and cap.

The couple appeared to be enjoying a relaxed morning walk, accompanied by an empty stroller. In one of the pictures, Anushka could be seen casually sipping coffee as she walked beside Virat, who was pushing the stroller. Another image showed the couple stopping briefly to speak to a woman.

The latest sighting comes days after Virat offered a rare glimpse into their private life. He shared a picture on his Instagram Story showing his and Anushka’s feet in matching white shoes.

Related Topics:
bollywoodcricketVirat Kohli

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

India's Virat Kohli (L) congratulates India's Rohit Sharma (R) as they celebrate his century during the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between England and India at Lord's cricket ground in London on July 19, 2026.

'Rohit, Kohli will add lot of value for 2027 World Cup'

2m read
Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma

Kohli, Anushka buy another luxury apartment in Mumbai

2m read
Kohli, Anushka criticised over silence on CJP protest

Kohli, Anushka criticised over silence on CJP protest

3m read
Kohli, Anushka spotted in Vrindavan on spiritual visit

Kohli, Anushka spotted in Vrindavan on spiritual visit

1m read