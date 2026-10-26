Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma sing along at Krishna Das Mumbai concert, videos go viral

In July 2026, they attended a Krishna Das service at Union Chapel in London
Virat Kohli spent part of his Sunday evening in Mumbai singing devotional chants, with Anushka Sharma beside him.
The couple attended a live kirtan by American singer Krishna Das in the city on Sunday, October 25, one of the stops on his India tour. Clips from the evening spread quickly on social media.
What the videos show
In the clips, the couple sit side by side, sing along and cheer at points during the performance. One video shows Anushka clapping and chanting, while Virat enjoys the music. Other footage shows him with his eyes closed, apparently meditating. Before the event, the two were seen arriving at the Gateway of India.
Not their first Krishna Das evening
For regular followers of the couple, this isn’t new. In July 2026, they attended a Krishna Das service at Union Chapel in London. Their interest goes back further than that: in October 2024, during the home Test series against New Zealand, they were filmed sitting in the front row at a Krishna Das kirtan in Mumbai.
Their spiritual life has long been fairly public. They are known followers of Neem Karoli Baba’s teachings and also visit Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan.
The Neem Karoli Baba connection
That link matters because of who Krishna Das is. Born Jeffrey Kagel in New York, he travelled to India in 1970 and became a disciple of Neem Karoli Baba, spending several years at the guru’s ashrams, including Kainchi Dham in the Kumaon hills of Uttarakhand. He later went on to become one of the best-known kirtan singers in the West, blending traditional Indian chants with Western musical influences.
The timing is also notable because Neem Karoli Baba has become a box-office story in 2026. Hanuman Ansh, a Hindi devotional drama written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, is based on real-life incidents associated with the saint, with Shobhinaw Satyaa in the lead role. The film set a record for the biggest tenth week ever, taking its India net total to Rs 316.25 crore, and is expected to finish around Rs 325 crore. Worldwide, it had passed Rs 381 crore gross by its 50th day.
What’s next
The kirtan comes just before a busy stretch on the field. India is on a 12-match, all-format tour of New Zealand, the biggest bilateral tour in that country’s cricket history, and the ODI series starts on 4 November at Eden Park in Auckland.
Off the field, the couple have largely stayed out of public view in recent years and spend much of their time in London, raising their children Vamika and Akaay. Anushka hasn’t had a lead role since 2018’s Zero, apart from a cameo in Qala, and she keeps a low profile. Her planned comeback, Chakda ‘Xpress, has been in limbo for a while. The Jhulan Goswami biopic, directed by Prosit Roy, was meant to premiere on Netflix in October 2023. According to The Hollywood Reporter India, the film is complete but can’t be released: Clean Slate Filmz, the production house Anushka co-founded, and Netflix ended their four-year partnership, and the company would have to buy back the film before it can be released anywhere.