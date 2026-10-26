Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma sing along at Krishna Das Mumbai concert, videos go viral

Off the field, the couple have largely stayed out of public view in recent years and spend much of their time in London, raising their children Vamika and Akaay. Anushka hasn’t had a lead role since 2018’s Zero, apart from a cameo in Qala, and she keeps a low profile. Her planned comeback, Chakda ‘Xpress, has been in limbo for a while. The Jhulan Goswami biopic, directed by Prosit Roy, was meant to premiere on Netflix in October 2023. According to The Hollywood Reporter India, the film is complete but can’t be released: Clean Slate Filmz, the production house Anushka co-founded, and Netflix ended their four-year partnership, and the company would have to buy back the film before it can be released anywhere.