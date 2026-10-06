Could Virat Kohli become a Bollywood star? Rahul Dravid gives verdict as Anushka enters conversation

Rahul Dravid believes Virat Kohli has the personality for Bollywood stardom
Virat Kohli has broken countless records and spent years entertaining fans on the cricket field.
But could he do the same on the big screen?
Former India captain Rahul Dravid believes Kohli certainly has the personality for it.
Dravid was speaking to BBC Asian Network alongside Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan when he was asked which of his former teammates could make the best Bollywood actor.
After thinking about it, Dravid picked Kohli.
And his reason was interesting.
Dravid revealed that Kohli was an excellent mimic when he first came into the Indian dressing room and could copy people around him extremely well.
“I think Virat has got a tremendous ability to mimic,” Dravid said, adding that Kohli has also appeared in so many advertisements over the years that he is now “pretty much a pro” in front of the camera.
Naturally, the conversation then moved towards Kohli’s wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma.
BBC interviewer then joked that Anushka could perhaps give Kohli a few acting tips if he ever decided to enter films.
There is already plenty of evidence that Kohli is comfortable in front of a camera.
He has appeared in numerous advertising campaigns during his career and has also shared the screen with Anushka in commercials.
In fact, Kohli and Anushka first met while shooting an advertisement together before their relationship eventually developed away from the cameras.
Dravid was also asked whether he could see himself acting in a film.
His answer was much more straightforward.
The former India coach joked that he knew what his strengths were and had no intention of making a fool of himself.
Kohli has never acted in a Bollywood film.
But according to one of the men who knows him well from the Indian dressing room, he already has at least one important skill required for the job.
He knows how to perform.