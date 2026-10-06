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Did Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma receive Rs 50 million to visit Premanand Maharaj’s ashram?

Spiritual or commercial? Kohli and Anushka's ashram visits spark debate

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharm and Premanand Maharaj
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharm and Premanand Maharaj

Dubai: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have made several visits to Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan, drawing considerable attention from fans and followers of the Indian cricketer and Bollywood actor.

The couple have frequently visited the spiritual leader in recent years, with their meetings at the ashram becoming widely discussed on social media. Their visits have included conversations with Premanand Maharaj and seeking his blessings.

Amid their visits, Falahari Maharaj, president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, has made a claim that has sparked fresh discussion. He alleged that Rs 5 crore (Dh 1.9 million) was paid to bring Kohli to Premanand Maharaj’s ashram as part of efforts to increase the spiritual leader’s popularity.

However, there is no valid evidence currently available to establish that Kohli or Anushka received the amount for visiting the ashram. No payment record, financial document, contract or official statement has emerged to support the allegation according to Cricket Addictor.

The claim has therefore not been independently verified and remains an allegation made by Falahari Maharaj.

Kohli and Anushka have not been strangers to spiritual visits. The couple first met Premanand Maharaj in January 2023 and have returned to his ashram on multiple occasions. Their visits have continued even after Kohli stepped away from T20I and Test cricket.

The couple’s association with Premanand Maharaj has generally been presented as part of their spiritual life, rather than a commercial arrangement.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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