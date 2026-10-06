Spiritual or commercial? Kohli and Anushka's ashram visits spark debate
Dubai: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have made several visits to Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan, drawing considerable attention from fans and followers of the Indian cricketer and Bollywood actor.
The couple have frequently visited the spiritual leader in recent years, with their meetings at the ashram becoming widely discussed on social media. Their visits have included conversations with Premanand Maharaj and seeking his blessings.
Amid their visits, Falahari Maharaj, president of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Sangharsh Nyas, has made a claim that has sparked fresh discussion. He alleged that Rs 5 crore (Dh 1.9 million) was paid to bring Kohli to Premanand Maharaj’s ashram as part of efforts to increase the spiritual leader’s popularity.
However, there is no valid evidence currently available to establish that Kohli or Anushka received the amount for visiting the ashram. No payment record, financial document, contract or official statement has emerged to support the allegation according to Cricket Addictor.
The claim has therefore not been independently verified and remains an allegation made by Falahari Maharaj.
Kohli and Anushka have not been strangers to spiritual visits. The couple first met Premanand Maharaj in January 2023 and have returned to his ashram on multiple occasions. Their visits have continued even after Kohli stepped away from T20I and Test cricket.
The couple’s association with Premanand Maharaj has generally been presented as part of their spiritual life, rather than a commercial arrangement.