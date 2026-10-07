Who is Premanand Maharaj, and why does Virat Kohli keep visiting him?

Controversy Surrounds Kohli's Visits to Vrindavan Ashram
Virat Kohli’s repeated visits to Premanand Maharaj have attracted plenty of attention.
But this is not a new connection.
Premanand Ji Maharaj is a spiritual teacher based in Vrindavan, known for his devotion to Radha and Krishna, two central figures in Hindu devotional tradition, and for speaking about faith and everyday life.
And Kohli is certainly not the only famous face who goes to see him.
Bollywood actors Ashutosh Rana, Hema Malini and Ravi Kishan, singer Mika Singh and former WWE star The Great Khali are among some of the celebrities who have visited him for blessings or spiritual conversations.
Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma first made a widely reported visit to Premanand Maharaj in January 2023. They returned in January 2025 and have gone back several times since.
And these visits have clearly been about more than photographs.
During one meeting, Anushka spoke about having questions in her mind and finding answers through Premanand Maharaj’s spiritual talks.
For Kohli, the connection appears to be deeply personal and spiritual.
He and Anushka have also returned to Vrindavan around important moments in their lives.
They visited a day after Kohli announced his Test retirement in May 2025 and went back again in 2026, including around Guru Purnima.
The simplest explanation appears to be faith, although only Kohli and Anushka can truly say what keeps drawing them back. What is clear is that they have visited Premanand Maharaj repeatedly over the years and have spoken openly about seeking spiritual guidance and blessings. And it's their personal choice.
Their association has now been pulled into controversy after Dinesh Sharma, also known as Falahari Maharaj, alleged that ₹50 million was spent to arrange Kohli and Anushka’s visit to Premanand Maharaj’s ashram.
Kohli’s team strongly denied the allegation, calling it “completely false, baseless and factually incorrect”.
His spokesperson said the couple’s visits were made out of deep personal faith and respect.
So far, no reliable public evidence has emerged to support the ₹50 million claim.
And that is important because Kohli’s association with Premanand Maharaj did not begin with this controversy.
He and Anushka have been visiting him for years.
So when Kohli is seen in Vrindavan again, it is not something out of the blue.
It is part of a spiritual connection that has clearly become important to both him and Anushka.