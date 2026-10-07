Kohli, who stepped away from T20I and Test cricket, continues to attract significant attention both on and off the field. His visits to Premanand Maharaj have remained a personal aspect of his spiritual life, rather than a confirmed commercial arrangement.

Even prior to the statement, there was no valid evidence available to establish that Kohli or Anushka had received Rs 5 crore for visiting the ashram. The allegation therefore remained unverified.

However, the visits recently came under scrutiny after Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma claimed that Kohli was paid Rs 5 crore (Dh1.9 million) to visit the ashram. The allegation quickly gained traction online despite no payment record, contract or other evidence emerging to substantiate the claim.

The couple first met Premanand Maharaj in January 2023 and have returned to the ashram on multiple occasions. Their visits have generally been associated with their spiritual beliefs, with the couple seeking the religious leader’s blessings.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.