Virat Kohli's spiritual visits spark controversy over alleged payment
Dubai: Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have made several visits to spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan over the past few years, with their meetings attracting considerable attention among fans and on social media.
The couple first met Premanand Maharaj in January 2023 and have returned to the ashram on multiple occasions. Their visits have generally been associated with their spiritual beliefs, with the couple seeking the religious leader’s blessings.
However, the visits recently came under scrutiny after Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma claimed that Kohli was paid Rs 5 crore (Dh1.9 million) to visit the ashram. The allegation quickly gained traction online despite no payment record, contract or other evidence emerging to substantiate the claim.
Kohli’s spokesperson has now strongly rejected the allegation, describing it as false and baseless.
“We would like to categorically state that the claims made by Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma in regards to Mr. Virat Kohli are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect,” the spokesperson said.
“Mr. Virat Kohli visits Premanand Maharaj Ji purely out of his deep faith and reverence for Maharaj Ji.”
The statement also urged media organisations to verify claims before reporting or amplifying them.
“We strongly refute these claims and urge the media to exercise due diligence, verify facts before reporting or amplifying such statements, and report responsibly,” the spokesperson added.
Even prior to the statement, there was no valid evidence available to establish that Kohli or Anushka had received Rs 5 crore for visiting the ashram. The allegation therefore remained unverified.
Kohli, who stepped away from T20I and Test cricket, continues to attract significant attention both on and off the field. His visits to Premanand Maharaj have remained a personal aspect of his spiritual life, rather than a confirmed commercial arrangement.