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Sonu Nigam buys Rs 443 million Mumbai apartment with four parking spaces

Bollywood singer expands real estate portfolio with Rs443m Andheri West property

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Sonu Nigam buys Rs 443 million Mumbai apartment with four parking spaces

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Andheri West for Rs443 million (Rs44.30 crore), adding another residential property to his growing real estate portfolio.

According to property registration documents accessed by property consultancy Liases Foras, the 53-year-old singer registered the purchase on October 30, 2026. The apartment is located on the 12th floor of Vartamaan, a residential building on Juhu-Versova Link Road in Andheri West, formerly known as Mannat.

The apartment, numbered 16, has a carpet area of 3,055 square feet (283.82 square meters) and comes with four car parking spaces. Two parking spaces are on the stilt floor and two in the upper basement, each measuring about 10 square meters.

The transaction attracted stamp duty of Rs 26.58 million, while the registration fee was Rs 30,000. Based on the stated purchase price and carpet area, the property is valued at approximately Rs145,000 per square foot.

The seller was Monish Mangalkumar Darda, represented in the transaction by registered power of attorney holder Kalpana Monish Darda.

Sonu Nigam's growing Mumbai property portfolio

The latest purchase follows several property transactions by the singer in Mumbai over the past few years.

In August 2026, Nigam acquired three commercial units in the Aston building at Sundervan Complex in Andheri West for a combined Rs 170 million. The purchase included two adjoining first-floor offices with a combined carpet area of 3,885.77 square feet and another ground-floor unit measuring 258.33 square feet.

He also sold a commercial office space measuring 3,082 square feet in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex for Rs180 million in 2026. He had purchased the property in November 2023 for Rs143 million, reportedly making a gain of Rs37 million before transaction costs and taxes.

In March 2023, the singer purchased two commercial office units on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West for a combined Rs113.7 million.

His latest residential acquisition adds to a series of investments across Mumbai's residential and commercial property markets.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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