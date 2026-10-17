Ajay Devgn’s Juhu bungalow: BMC demolishes part of alleged illegal construction

Actor Ajay Devgn's bungalow interior work halted by civic body in Mumbai
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn’s Juhu bungalow in Mumbai has had part of its interior work demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over alleged unauthorised alterations, according to media reports.
The action followed a stop-work notice issued by the civic body on September 10, 2026, over alleged unauthorised alterations at the 7,802-square-foot property in Kapole Co-operative Housing Society, Juhu.
According to NDTV, the BMC said internal alterations, partition walls, window modifications and other structural work were being carried out without the necessary municipal permissions.
The notice, issued under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, directed the immediate stoppage of work and submission of valid approvals.
However, the construction reportedly continued despite the notice.
“No permission had been granted by the department for the proposed salon or the interior work carried out at the premises. Hence, demolition action was taken two days ago,” a civic official told Mumbai Mirror.
The civic body issued a notice on September 10, 2026, directing the owner or occupier to stop work immediately and produce the required approvals. Issued under Section 354A of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, the notice referred to alleged unauthorised additions and alterations involving Siporex blocks.
According to the report, the Devgn side sought four weeks to respond, but the civic body received no reply. Officials said the interior work continued without the necessary permissions.
The demolition follows a dispute between the Devgns and the Kapole Co-operative Housing Society over plans to convert the actor’s 7,802-square-foot Juhu bungalow for commercial use as a salon and spa.
The property was reportedly leased to Florian Hurel Salons Pvt Ltd for Rs 10.61 crore over five years, with monthly rent starting at Rs 16 lakh. The society says its NOC allowed the property to be leased but did not approve commercial use or structural alterations. It has raised concerns over permissions, traffic, parking and safety.
The society approached the BMC on September 8 seeking verification of the approvals. While the Devgn camp maintained that the necessary permissions had been obtained, Deputy Registrar Faiyaz Mulani told Mumbai Mirror his office had no record of an application concerning the plot. Ajay Devgn’s team did not respond to the latest demolition action, the report said.
Ajay Devgn’s team did not respond to the latest development involving the demolition, according to the report.