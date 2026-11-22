Passengers sing Sonu Nigam's hits, prompting an impromptu in-flight concert
Dubai: Singer Sonu Nigam turned an ordinary flight journey into a memorable musical experience after passengers aboard an IndiGo flight from Raipur to Mumbai broke into an impromptu singalong of his popular songs.
Touched by the gesture, the singer eventually surprised the passengers with an unexpected performance of his own, turning the aircraft into a mini concert venue.
The incident took place on November 20, when Nigam was returning to Mumbai after performing at Oriana Fest, the annual cultural festival organised by AIIMS Raipur, on November 19.
When passengers spotted the singer on board, they began singing some of his well-known tracks, including Kal Ho Naa Ho, the title song from the 2003 Shah Rukh Khan film, and Main Agar Kahoon from Om Shanti Om.
Amused and pleasantly surprised, Nigam took out his phone and recorded the passengers singing his songs. He later shared the video on social media, describing the moment as a special musical interaction.
"If the word provocation had a lovingly musical connotation to it, this is the perfect example," he wrote.
The musical interaction took an even more memorable turn after the aircraft landed in Mumbai.
Once the seat belt signs were switched off, several passengers remained seated rather than leaving the aircraft immediately. Nigam noticed that they appeared to be waiting for him to sing.
Sharing another video, the singer highlighted their reaction, writing: "Seat belt signs are off and they are still sitting, clearly indicating they are expecting it's Show Time".
He then picked up the microphone and treated the passengers to an impromptu performance of some of his popular songs.
His musical set included Kiska Hai Tumko Intezaar from Main Hoon Na, Tujhe Lage Na Nazariya and Kal Ho Naa Ho. He also sang Bijuria and Har Ghadi Badal Rahi Hai Zindagi, delighting passengers who recorded the unexpected concert on their mobile phones.
The singer later shared another video from the memorable interaction, thanking everyone on board.
"The kind of Love, that happens only in Dreams. Thank you, everyone," he wrote.
The videos offered a glimpse of the special connection between Nigam and his fans, as a