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Sonu Nigam gets emotional as son Nevaan, 19, begins musical journey with debut film 'Slide'

19-year-old Nevaan Nigam steps into the spotlight with his debut short film

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
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Singer Sonu Nigam and his son Nevaan Nigam, who has begun his musical journey at 19.
Singer Sonu Nigam and his son Nevaan Nigam, who has begun his musical journey at 19.
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Dubai: At 19, Nevaan Nigam is ready to carve out his own identity in the music industry. His father, Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, marked the milestone with an emotional message, reflecting on his son’s journey from a shy child to a dedicated young musician.

Sonu and his wife, Madhurima Nigam, chose Diwali to announce Nevaan’s entry into the music world, introducing him through a short film titled Slide.

Sharing a photograph of his son on social media, Sonu recalled how Nevaan once hesitated to sing in front of his own father. Today, the teenager spends up to 16 hours a day practising vocal exercises as he prepares to pursue his musical ambitions.

Sonu Nigam recalls son’s transformation

In his heartfelt post, Sonu described Nevaan’s transformation over the years, highlighting his commitment to singing, fitness and dance.

“On this auspicious and pious occasion of Diwali, Nevaan embarks upon his journey into the world of music, venturing into a path far flung from his Grandfather and Father to explore his own horizons,” the singer wrote.

He revealed that Nevaan practises vocal exercises taught by his vocal coach for 16 hours a day and has been recording one-take performances in the studio with music producer Poo Bear.

Sonu also praised his son’s dedication to dance practice, recalling how he once struggled to jog for even three minutes but has since developed the stamina to spend hours honing his performance skills.

“Nevaan has truly made our family very, very thankful and happy (Proud, is a word I avoid using in life)!” he added.

The singer also revisited some of Nevaan’s earliest musical memories. These included recording Kolaveri Di in a studio at the age of four and performing his father’s song Abhi Mujhme Kahin live on stage when he was just four and a half.

Sonu thanked fans for the affection they had showered on Nevaan over the years and sought their blessings as he begins this new chapter.

He urged his son to continue his journey with dignity, hard work, passion and humility.

Nevaan Nigam makes debut with ‘Slide’

Slide marks a significant first step in Nevaan’s career as an artist. The 19-year-old developed the concept for the short film and co-directed it with Alexander Cobian.

The Audibles wrote the music, and Nevaan has also been training his vocals with music producer Poo Bear.

With his debut, Nevaan is beginning to explore his own creative identity, following a musical path shaped by his family’s legacy while seeking to establish himself as an artist in his own right.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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