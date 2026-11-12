Dubai’s band of friends: From childhood living rooms full of music to sold-out gigs and big dreams

Today, Croydon is the only member of the band with a full-time job. His day starts early with the school run, dropping the kids off and then rushing to work. Music fits in around everything else: A few hours a week, more when a gig is coming up, enough to stay on top of the songs and his parts. He doesn't hide how he feels watching the others. "When I look at them, I'm so jealous," he says. "Because you can clearly see the joy in their faces." They work late, sometimes finishing at 5 or 6 in the morning. "I just want to contribute where I can."