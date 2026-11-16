GTA VI soundtrack unveiled: Cardi B, Metro Boomin, and more set the tone

From Cardi B to Tame Impala, GTA VI's music lineup spans genres and generations
Dubai: You may forget the mission, the getaway car or even the number of police vehicles you smashed while making your escape. But chances are, you'll remember the song blasting from your car radio as you tore through the streets of Grand Theft Auto.
Music has always been one of the franchise's biggest scene-stealers. And with the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI gearing up for its November 19 release, Rockstar Games is making sure your next virtual crime spree comes with an equally memorable playlist.
The vinyl edition of Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album has generated plenty of buzz online, with its 34-song collection bringing together some of the biggest names in contemporary music.
According to Billboard, the genre-hopping lineup features artists including Playboi Carti, Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Lana Del Rey, Future, Metro Boomin, Travis Scott, Fred again.., PinkPantheress and Tame Impala, among others.
And this isn't just about recycling popular hits. Rockstar Games has teamed up with Atlantic Records for an official album featuring 34 original tracks designed to capture the energy of Vice City and the fictional state of Leonida.
Several songs are already available to stream, including Travis Scott's RHYNO, Cardi B's Don't Chart and That's It, featuring Future and Metro Boomin.
But listening to a song on Spotify is one thing. Hearing it while speeding down a neon-lit highway, dodging police cars and narrowly escaping disaster is quite another.
The album is scheduled to arrive on November 19, the same day the game launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
And if the musical lineup is anything to go by, GTA 6 isn't just promising an action-packed adventure. It's also shaping up to be a rather expensive-looking music festival on wheels.
One of GTA's most enduring pleasures has been its fictional radio stations. Whether you're stealing cars, cruising along a beach or simply driving around aimlessly, there's always a DJ, a familiar tune or some gloriously ridiculous radio chatter to keep you company.
For GTA 6, Rockstar has unveiled six stations so far, covering everything from pop and Latin music to country, African beats and heavy metal.
Here's what you can expect when you start flipping through the radio dial:
Flash FM – Pop hits: The iconic Vice City station returns with pop music, feel-good grooves and hosts Robyn and Alex. Perfect for anyone who likes their chaos with a catchy chorus.
Back Country Radio – Country and outlaw anthems: Expect renegade country tunes and a distinctly rebellious flavour. Hosts MW and Delta Dawne will keep you company as you venture beyond the city.
Cocoteo FM – Latin hits: Modern Latin sounds, infectious rhythms and plenty of party energy, courtesy of El Martillo and La Gata.
The Chamber 106.6 – Heavy metal: For players who prefer their getaway music loud, aggressive and unapologetically heavy, DJs Kerry and Tom bring the metal.
Afro Bank FM – Amapiano and African music: A mix of amapiano, African classics and 3-step sounds, with Burna and Palmsy behind the microphones.
Dirty South Classics – Southern hip-hop: Regional rap and hip-hop favourites, hosted by Trick and Trina. Just the thing for cruising through Vice City with a little swagger.
And these are only the stations revealed so far. Rockstar has promised its widest-ranging selection of in-game radio and podcasts yet, meaning there should be plenty more to discover once players finally get behind the wheel.
Here's another interesting twist: GTA 6 is taking its music beyond the dashboard.
In previous games, the radio was largely tied to vehicles. Step out of your car and your personal soundtrack would generally come to an abrupt halt.
But according to reports by Gamereactor, GTA 6 will allow players to continue listening to radio stations and podcasts while exploring on foot.
That means the music needn't stop just because you've abandoned your vehicle. Whether you're strolling through Vice City, wandering around its neighbourhoods or exploring the wider world of Leonida, your favourite station can potentially follow you.
It's a small change on paper, but a significant one for a game where atmosphere is everything.
Rockstar is also giving the game's background music its own spotlight. French electronic duo Justice have composed the original score, with a separate 30-track album scheduled for December 11.
So there's the music you choose to listen to, the songs created for the game and the score that accompanies the action. Clearly, Rockstar isn't treating sound as an afterthought.
If anyone needs reminding of just how powerful GTA's relationship with music can be, look no further than Tom Petty.
When Rockstar unveiled the first GTA 6 trailer on December 5, 2023, it chose Petty's Love Is a Long Road, a song originally released in 1989.
The track, which had been around for more than three decades, suddenly found itself in the middle of a global pop-culture frenzy.
According to figures reported by Spotify at the time, streams of the song surged by an astonishing 36,979 per cent following the trailer's release.
Think about that. A song from the late 1980s was suddenly being discovered by a new generation of listeners, many of whom may never have heard it before Rockstar decided to make it the soundtrack to one of gaming's most anticipated reveals.
And that is the peculiar magic of GTA.
The franchise doesn't merely borrow songs from popular culture. Sometimes, it gives them an entirely new lease of life.
A familiar tune can become permanently associated with a dramatic escape, a spectacular crash or a particularly memorable mission. Years later, hearing that song again can transport players straight back into the game.
For all the attention given to GTA's outrageous missions, sprawling worlds and controversial characters, its music has quietly helped define the franchise's personality.
The radio stations are not simply playlists. They're part of the storytelling, capturing the mood, humour and cultural flavour of the fictional cities players inhabit.
GTA 6 takes players back to Vice City, a sun-soaked world of beaches, neon lights and criminal excess, with protagonists Jason and Lucia caught up in a conspiracy stretching across Leonida.
Against that backdrop, a soundtrack that moves between hip-hop, pop, Latin music, country and electronic beats makes perfect sense.
The complete in-game radio tracklists have yet to be revealed, and there are still musical surprises waiting for players when the game arrives.
But one thing is already clear: Rockstar wants the music to be every bit as memorable as the mayhem.
Because in GTA, you might lose the cops, wreck your car or fail a mission spectacularly. But if the right song was playing when it happened, at least you'll have a great soundtrack to remember it by.