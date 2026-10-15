GTA 6 is five weeks away: 10 features to expect, from Jason and Lucia’s romance to six-star wanted levels

From heists to disguises: What to expect in GTA 6's immersive world
Grand Theft Auto VI lands on Thursday, November 19, 2026, 35 days from today, on PS5, PS5 Pro, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. After two delays (from 2025, then from May 26, 2026), Take-Two has repeatedly said the date is locked.
The best guide to what's coming is still Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look, the roughly 26-minute gameplay showcase that premiered on Netflix on August 27 before hitting Rockstar's YouTube channel six hours later. It was captured on a PS5 and was the first time Rockstar showed the game actually being played, not just cutscenes.
Here are the 10 things from that footage worth watching for on launch day.
The essentials: Standard Edition $79.99, Ultimate Edition $99.99. Purchases before November 20 get the Vintage Vice City Pack; digital pre-orders also get a month of GTA+. Pre-load is reported for November 12. It launches as a single-player game, with no GTA Online at release and no microtransactions in the story mode.
Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, the series' first female lead, are swappable for most of the game. When they're together, the switch is instant: drive as one, flip to the other in the passenger seat and shoot at pursuers. When they're apart, it's a GTA V-style zoom-out that takes a few seconds.
Watch for: how often story missions lock the switch, and how the off-screen character keeps living their own schedule, texting you about what they're up to.
The footage leans hard on the couple: Holding hands mid-mission, getting ready for a night out in their apartment. Previews confirm the romance is optional, you can keep them strictly platonic and still finish the story.
The bond grows through time spent together: working out, shopping, sightseeing, pulling jobs. Ignoring your partner's texts can damage it, and its strength changes how some scenes play out. Rockstar says it's a roleplay choice with no stat bonuses attached.
Watch for: whether the relationship meaningfully shifts the ending, as Rockstar has hinted.
The video opens with Jason and Lucia fighting their way out of a drug pickup raided by police, and the combat is the biggest leap from GTA V. It plays like a modern cover shooter with free aim, closer to Max Payne 3 than to GTA's old lock-on.
A Dead Eye-style slow-motion mode, with enemy weak spots highlighted in red and yellow
Cinematic kill cams return
Non-lethal options: limb shots take enemies out, and you can shoot guns out of hands
Lucia fires and reloads a shotgun one-handed while carrying a loot bag
A dodge in melee, plus choice-based quick-time prompts, in one, Lucia uses her heel as a weapon
A cleaner HUD and a minimal, faster weapon wheel, with limits on how many guns you carry
Watch for: how it feels on a controller at the reported 30fps.
The wanted meter goes back up to six stars, after GTA V capped it at five. More importantly, police now work from evidence:
Cops are only called if someone sees the crime or a camera catches it
Icons under the meter show what they know, your face, your outfit, your car
Outlined stars mean they're searching without a confirmed description
Police don't show on the minimap, and the crime scene stays an active search zone after you escape
Six stars is an all-out manhunt; even three is dangerous in Vice City's tight, crowded streets
Watch for: whether ditching the car and vanishing down alleys on foot beats a classic high-speed escape. The car chase in the footage suggests shooting out police tyres works well.
The Extended Look shows Jason and Lucia on jobs in disguise, posing as party security, for example and Lucia cycling through hairstyles. Because police track descriptions, changing your look is how you shake heat:
A new haircut at a barber clears your physical description; a hat or sunglasses won't
Swapping into a completely different outfit beats the clothing match — and car trunks can hold a spare outfit and weapons
A mask worn during the crime and dumped afterwards keeps your face off cameras
If you're both spotted, you can split up to divide the police, or send your partner away while you draw the chase
One of you can be Busted while the other stays free
Watch for: how much stealth play this enables in heists.
One of the video's small surprises: a little halo or devil-horns icon pops up after certain actions. Petting a dog earned positive karma early on; Lucia picked up negative karma fleeing a store robbery.
Previews call this the Criminal Profile, Rockstar's answer to Red Dead Redemption 2's Honor system. It isn't a simple good-versus-evil split. Pointless violence and destruction count against you, while mission-required violence doesn't, and even mundane things like binning your trash can register. Unlike a wanted level, it doesn't reset. It shapes how locals react to you and parts of the story.
Watch for: how visible its effects are, and what scolding a dog instead of petting it costs you.
No more one-button hotwiring. In the footage, walking up to a parked car gives two prompts: smash the window or use a slim jim. Previews fill in the rest:
Cars come in security tiers; luxury models need gear like key cloners, some unlocked only through the story
A phone app, WAINK, scans a car for its value, lock, alarm and tracker before you touch it
Some cars carry GPS trackers that report you to police unless you outrun the signal or ditch the car
Stolen cars sell through fences, and damage cuts the payout
Traditional carjacking still works on occupied vehicles
Watch for: whether careful car boosting becomes a real money-maker given Vice City's dense traffic.
The Extended Look shows the couple holding up stores together, and money matters more than in any previous GTA: some story progress reportedly requires raising a set amount of cash.
Every robbery is a trade-off. Blowing a safe is fast but can destroy some of the valuables; hunting for the combination keeps everything but gives police time to surround the building. Many locations have secondary exits, jewelry has to go through fences, and some jobs offered to the couple can only be taken by one of them.
Watch for: how much the bank heists hinted at in the previews open up in the story's later chapters.
The video has Lucia on the bench press and Jason in the gym, and that's not just flavour. San Andreas-style body changes return in a deeper form:
Regular workouts build visible muscle
Fast food and heavy drinking add visible weight — though meals also restore a lot of health
Reports say sleepless nights and life on the run leave both characters looking worn out
You can trim or shave hair and beards at home; new styles still need a barber or salon, and each shop stocks different looks
The Ultimate Edition adds a special salon with exclusive facial hair for Jason and makeup options for Lucia.
The footage's sizzle reel is the clearest sign this isn't GTA V with better graphics: airboating through swamps, scuba diving, jet skiing, kayaking, car and dirt-bike races, shooting hoops, backyard wrestling, and Lucia leaping off a skyscraper to parachute over Vice City. Previews add pool, mini golf, a zoo and a wildlife checklist.
The world itself is built to react:
Red Dead 2-style NPC interactions, greet, taunt, provoke or defuse and you can pet dogs
Over 600,000 NPC animations, versus about 55,000 in GTA V, with far more varied body types
The phone is a physical object in the world; Snapmatic returns, but fugitives Jason and Lucia can't post to it
A rideshare app, Ryde Me, for quick travel