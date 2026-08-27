Studio apologises for long wait, says GTA VI is nearly finished despite mounting spoilers
In a statement posted to social media, Rockstar effectively confirmed what fans had suspected for over a week: The leaked footage is real. The studio described watching GTA VI reach the public this way as heartbreaking, adding that it was never how they intended for players to finally see the game after so many years of waiting.
The post moved fast, racking up roughly 380,000 likes within its first hour, and marked the first time Rockstar had publicly acknowledged the leaks were legitimate, rather than letting speculation do the talking.
The studio also apologised for something separate from the leaks entirely: the sheer length of time it's taken to bring GTA VI to players in the first place, from finishing development to actually showing off real gameplay. Rockstar said the game is nearly done and promised to deliver something that lives up to the wait.
Rockstar's timing wasn't random. A few pieces line up:
Cyberleek had promised that actual story spoilers not just gameplay and map details would begin dropping this week. A short clip featuring series character Lucia had already surfaced by the time Rockstar posted its statement, with more expected to follow.
The statement notably didn't name the leaker or explain how the material got out in the first place. Reporting in the days prior indicated Rockstar's own investigators hadn't identified who was behind it, or figured out how someone got hold of what appears to be a playable build.
The clock had simply run out. A leak spilling out for over a week with no end in sight, and no public response, was becoming its own story. Rockstar's statement also landed just one day before its official GTA VI gameplay premiere on Netflix, a reveal that now risks feeling like old news to anyone who's already seen the leaks.
GTA 6 isn't dropping next week. It's still roughly three months out, which means Cyberleek has plenty of time to keep releasing material, and there's no indication of how much more could surface before November. The leak cycle has continued to move quickly, with multiple pieces of footage emerging in short succession.
Independent coverage of the saga has noted that the leaks appeared to include both gameplay and cutscene footage. Cyberleek has framed the leaks as a protest against Rockstar's business practices, including digital pre-orders and broader concerns around digital ownership. That justification has been met with scepticism, particularly because the same campaign has also been used to promote a cryptocurrency token tied to the leaker.
Coverage of the story hasn't been perfectly clean either. In the chaos of a fast-moving leak cycle, unverified claims and details have spread rapidly, making it increasingly difficult to separate confirmed developments from speculation.
Even with Thursday's official gameplay reveal on Netflix, there's no guarantee it slows anything down, Cyberleek could simply keep going, and the risk of major story spoilers leaking out remains very real. For a franchise of GTA's scale, having an outside party effectively holding an early copy of the game and releasing it on their own schedule is close to unheard of.
GTA VI's official extended look premieres on Netflix Thursday at 3 PM ET. The game itself is still targeting a November 19 release. Cyberleek released a 4.5-minute clip of early footage featuring Lucia that ventures into story spoiler territory, suggesting the leaks, story details included, are far from over.
Rockstar's full statement:
"Dear all, We know that many of you have been waiting to hear from us regarding the events of the past week. It would be an understatement to say that having videos of Grand Theft Auto VI gameplay leak in this way has been heartbreaking for our team, and this is obviously not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time. We are very sorry that everything has taken as long as it has — from getting the game finished (nearly there!) to sharing more details and official gameplay, and providing the community with everything you want to know.
We are very excited for everyone to see the extended look tomorrow. It has taken longer than we wanted to get it ready, but as with everything we do, we know we need to exceed your expectations, and we are determined to deliver at the level you expect and deserve. While it is unfortunate that the intended game experience may now be impacted by some spoilers, we hope that everyone will wait a bit longer to experience the game for themselves on November 19.
We want to thank everyone in the community who has reached out with messages of support this past week — your words have meant more to this team than you can imagine. Ultimately, we are making this game for you, and without you, we would not have the privilege of making games."