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GTA VI won't burn a hole in your pocket as new price leak softens $100 doom-posting

Expectations for Rockstar’s next chapter are sitting somewhere in the stratosphere.

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
2 MIN READ
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GTA VI will release this year on November 19.
GTA VI will release this year on November 19.

Gamers have reached the stage of the Grand Theft Auto VI wait where even a random retail leak can send the internet into a spiral. With Rockstar maintaining a stoic silence, fans have been spiralling over everything from trailer dates to the terrifying possibility of a $100 price tag.

Now, a new rumour is offering something rare in the GTA VI universe: possible good news. At the moment, Grand Theft Auto VI is set to launch on November 19, 2026 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S after suffering two delays. Considering gamers have waited more than 10 years since Grand Theft Auto V first took over lives, social schedules, and sleep cycles, expectations for Rockstar’s next chapter are sitting somewhere in the stratosphere.

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The problem: There is still no third trailer, no official pre-order announcement, and no confirmed pricing. Which means fans are currently surviving almost entirely on rumours, theories, and screenshots analysed like FBI evidence.

The latest buzz comes from a post shared on the r/GTA6 subreddit, where one user highlighted a comment allegedly made by someone working at a “large UK game retailer (not GAME)” under a RockStation post on X/Twitter. According to the supposed insider, retailer press information for GTA VI has already started circulating.

Their claim read:

“I work at a large UK game retailer (not GAME), and I just had the press pack through. Pre-orders open 12 May, and the price is £69.99. Looks like only one version so far. Should be 69.99 euros. No bundles for PS5 yet, but I think Sony will send something later on this year.”

If accurate, that would immediately calm fears that Grand Theft Auto VI could hurtle through the $100 barrier that has been haunting online discussions for months.

Of course, there is a rumour sign hanging over all of this. Nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar Games, and fans know better than to celebrate too early. But the timing is interesting. Rumours have already suggested May could be packed with GTA VI marketing updates, especially with a Take-Two Interactive earnings call expected on May 21.

Meanwhile, reactions online have ranged from cautious optimism to conspiracies.

Still, not everyone is doomposting. One hopeful user summed up the mood best: “It’s got to happen one day. Have some faith.”

Until Rockstar finally breaks its silence, GTA VI fans remain trapped in the gaming industry’s longest loading screen.

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