Now, a new rumour is offering something rare in the GTA VI universe: possible good news. At the moment, Grand Theft Auto VI is set to launch on November 19, 2026 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S after suffering two delays. Considering gamers have waited more than 10 years since Grand Theft Auto V first took over lives, social schedules, and sleep cycles, expectations for Rockstar’s next chapter are sitting somewhere in the stratosphere.