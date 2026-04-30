Grand Games: Where gaming meets global ambition

That experience has led Grand Games to seek strategic partners as it expands in the Middle East and North Africa, building on its dedicated user base. The company has plans to establish a physical presence in the UAE while also exploring opportunities for collaboration. “In the near future, the MENA region will be one of our key areas of focus, and we are optimistic about our development and growth opportunities there,” Lineitsev says. “From my experience living in the UAE and then in Geneva, there are many markets where, without a local partner, it is very difficult to develop your product.”