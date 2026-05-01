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How Eastcomtrans powers Kazakhstan’s rise as a regional logistics hub

Delivering tailored transport solutions backed by data analytics and operational expertise

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How Eastcomtrans powers Kazakhstan’s rise as a regional logistics hub

As Kazakhstan’s largest privately owned logistics operator, Eastcomtrans is a central player in the country’s growing role as a trade and logistics hub. Under CEO Almas Abaideldinov, the company has worked with McKinsey and PwC to optimise internal processes and develop a long-term strategic plan that continues to shape operations.

A key target was expanding its fleet to 15,000 wagons. “In 2021 we had 10,000 wagons; this year we have 12,500,” says Abaideldinov. In parallel, the firm has worked to expand both its geographic footprint and its range of rolling stock. “To reduce exposure to volatility, we made fleet diversification a strategic priority,” he adds.

Our key advantage is providing end-to-end solutions.
How Eastcomtrans powers Kazakhstan’s rise as a regional logistics hub
Almas Abaideldinov CEO of Eastcomtrans

That strategy comes as cargo turnover increased in 2025, with further growth linked to major industrial and infrastructure projects and rising Middle Corridor transit traffic. “Our key advantage is providing end-to-end solutions rather than just capacity,” Abaideldinov says, noting that the company works with clients to design complex transport solutions, including multimodal routes.

The approach is supported by in-house data analytics to optimise movements and plans to invest in infrastructure opportunities tied to client facilities. “We have the experience and partners to deliver it, and it supports long-term client relationships,” he adds.

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