eResidency launches online access to Kazakhstan

What is its significance for Kazakhstan?

Kazakhstan’s geographic position and digital infrastructure create opportunities to serve a global user base. Even early on, we observed interest from across different regions. Our long-term ambition is for eResidency to contribute meaningfully to Kazakhstan’s service and financial economy.

The next phase includes remote company registration, expanding platform functionality. This can be effective when combined with the AIFC and Astana Hub, which offer competitive regulatory and tax conditions.

Which markets are you prioritising?

We are exploring demand across Asia, the Middle East, Latin America and the CIS, while respecting local regulatory frameworks and global compliance requirements. eResidency can provide an additional channel for accessing stable and regulated financial services, especially for users seeking secure, remote access.

We are building an integrated digital infrastructure. Additional initiatives, such as QazETA, are being developed to improve efficiency, security and user experience for international visitors.

This approach supports more precise communication with relevant audiences and sustainable ecosystem growth, while keeping security, compliance, transparency and risk management at the centre of the system.