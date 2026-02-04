GTA 6 official release update sparks fan frenzy with Rockstar's summer reveal

After what feels like a lifetime of leaks, rumours, and false alarms, Rockstar might finally be giving fans the gift of hope: Grand Theft Auto 6 is looking poised to actually show up when they say it will. Take-Two’s recent earnings call lit up the GTA 6 subreddit, and not just because fans are thirsty for any news, they’re excited over a detail that might actually matter: The marketing campaign kicks off this summer.