Gamers gearing up for Grand Theft Auto VI might want to brace their wallets. A fleeting digital listing has teased potential pricing for the hotly anticipated game, and it’s not cheap. Insider Gaming spotted the Xbox version of GTA 6 online with a price tag of £89.99, roughly $99.99 USD. That would make GTA 6 one of the priciest 'standard edition' games ever. Meanwhile, a PC code for Rockstar’s Launcher appeared at £60.99, though industry insiders warn these are likely just placeholders, a familiar stunt ahead of big game launches.
The listing hints that GTA 6 could shatter the $70 AAA norm, at least for consoles, while the PC edition stays slightly gentler on the bank account.
On the gameplay front, expect a sprawling open-world inspired by modern-day Florida, dual protagonists, including the franchise’s first female lead, Lucia, and a cocktail of advanced mechanics. From beaches to swamps, small towns to bustling cities, every corner of the map promises a living, breathing playground.
Rumours are swirling about next-level graphics with ray tracing, volumetric clouds, realistic reflections, smarter NPCs, and police AI that’ll make stealth more thrilling than ever. Character customization, interiors, and realistic physics round out the package.
As for the long-awaited release, Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has locked in November 19, 2026, for GTA 6, with marketing rolling out this summer. According to IGN, Take-Two’s Q3 2026 earnings report exuded confidence: “Our execution throughout Fiscal 2026 has been extraordinary… led by the November 19th release of Grand Theft Auto VI with Rockstar's launch marketing set to begin this Summer.”
Over on Reddit, as first reported by Screen Rant, one fan sparked a heated discussion by asking how much gamers would actually be willing to pay for GTA VI when it finally drops this November. The original poster claimed they’d stretch up to $120, well above the typical cost of any standard edition game in recent console history.
But the community wasn’t so generous. The top comment firmly pegged their limit at $70, a figure much more in line with normal AAA releases in 2026. Many echoed that sentiment. One user wrote, “Stick to the normal price. Don’t let corporations keep hiking base prices. Even if GTA VI is a masterpiece, $60 should still be the norm.”
Another added, “I’m not paying more than $70 plus tax. I don’t care about Online—I’m here for the single-player story. By the time I finish all the side missions, there won’t be much reason to return anyway.”