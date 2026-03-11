Gamers gearing up for Grand Theft Auto VI might want to brace their wallets. A fleeting digital listing has teased potential pricing for the hotly anticipated game, and it’s not cheap. Insider Gaming spotted the Xbox version of GTA 6 online with a price tag of £89.99, roughly $99.99 USD. That would make GTA 6 one of the priciest 'standard edition' games ever. Meanwhile, a PC code for Rockstar’s Launcher appeared at £60.99, though industry insiders warn these are likely just placeholders, a familiar stunt ahead of big game launches.