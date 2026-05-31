GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

French museum reports theft of arty banana

The Pompidou-Metz museum said in a statement it had lodged a criminal complaint

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Italian visual artist Maurizio Cattelan's duct-taped Banana
Italian visual artist Maurizio Cattelan's duct-taped Banana
AFP

A museum in eastern France on Sunday reported to police the theft of a banana that forms a core part of a multimillion-dollar artwork by Italian visual artist Maurizio Cattelan.

The missing fruit -- which was taped to a wall to form the provocative work by Cattelan called "Comedian" -- was noticed by a guard on Saturday to have gone missing.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The Pompidou-Metz museum, which is a branch of the famous Pompidou Centre in Paris, said in a statement it had lodged a criminal complaint for theft against persons unknown.

It also said it had replaced the banana.

It is not the first time damage has been dealt to the conceptual artwork, whose perishable banana centrepiece is replaced every three days to keep it contemporary.

In July last year, a visitor to the museum ate the fruit. But guards quickly intervened and stuck up a replacement banana.

Cattelan said at the time he was disappointed the hungry visitor had consumed only the banana and not the tape as well. The museum did not take legal action in that instance.

This time, though, it decided to make its criminal complaint because the perpetrator was unidentified, and therefore "there is no possibility of dialogue".

It also said that "this is the second time this has happened" and it felt it was an issue of respect for the artwork.

Cattelan's edible creation, which aims to question the notion of art and its value, has sparked controversy ever since it made its debut at the 2019 Art Basel show in Miami Beach with an asking price of $120,000.

A performance artist, David Datuna, ate "Comedian" at that 2019 show, saying he felt "hungry". 

But the work's value has only risen.

Chinese-born crypto founder Justin Sun in 2024 forked out $5.2 million for one iteration of the work, then days later ate it in front of cameras in Hong Kong.

As well as "Comedian", Cattelan is also known for producing an 18-carat, fully functioning gold toilet called "America" that was offered to Donald Trump during his first term in the White House.

A British court in March found two men guilty of stealing it during an exhibition in 2020 in the United Kingdom, from an 18th-century stately home that was the birthplace of wartime prime minister Winston Churchill.

It was split up into parts and none of the gold was ever recovered.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

This photograph shows the top of the Louvre Pyramid, designed by Chinese-US architect Ieoh Ming Pei with the Louvre Museum in the background in Paris on May 9, 2026.

France unveils architects to transform Louvre

2m read
GTA VI will release this year on November 19.

GTA VI new price leak calms $100 price panic

2m read
Sharjah Police launch proactive campaign to curb home and vehicle theft across the emirate

Sharjah Police launch anti-theft safety drive

2m read
New update uses photos and preferences to create personalised visuals instantly.

Google adds image generator to 'Personal Intelligence'

1m read