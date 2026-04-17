Google adds powerful image generator to Gemini’s Personal Intelligence

Nano Banana model enables fast, personalised image creation from user data
Dubai: Google has expanded its Gemini platform by integrating AI-powered image generation into its Personal Intelligence feature, allowing users to create customised visuals based on their own data.
According to a report by TechCrunch, the update enables Gemini to generate images using Google’s latest “Nano Banana” model, combining generative AI with data from connected apps such as Google Photos.
The feature builds on Personal Intelligence, which allows Gemini to access user-approved data to provide tailored responses. With the update, the system can now generate images that reflect a user’s preferences, past activity and stored content.
Other reports, including coverage by The Verge, note that the tool can create personalised visuals based on contextual information such as photos, saved memories or user prompts, reducing the need for detailed instructions.
The image generation is powered by Google’s Nano Banana 2 model, which offers faster processing, improved image quality and more accurate rendering compared to earlier versions.
Nano Banana 2 has been rolled out across Google’s ecosystem, including Gemini, Search and other AI tools, as the company accelerates its push into generative AI.
The update highlights a broader shift in AI development, where systems move beyond answering questions to generating content tailored to individual users.