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Google brings AI-powered search app to Windows users worldwide

New desktop app adds AI Mode, letting users search files and web without a browser

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
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Gemini-powered app adds smart search, file access and screen-based queries.
Gemini-powered app adds smart search, file access and screen-based queries.

Dubai: Google has rolled out its desktop app for Windows users worldwide, expanding access to its AI-powered search experience beyond the browser.

The app integrates Google’s “AI Mode” directly into Windows, allowing users to perform searches and interact with artificial intelligence without opening a browser.

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Accessible through a keyboard shortcut, the tool opens a floating search bar where users can ask questions in natural language and receive AI-generated responses alongside web links.

The app also allows users to search across local files, installed apps and Google Drive, while features such as Google Lens and screen context analysis enable more detailed queries based on what is displayed on screen.

According to reports, the interface resembles Apple’s Spotlight search, positioning the app as a central hub for both local and web-based queries.

The rollout builds on Google’s broader push to embed its Gemini AI assistant across platforms. Gemini, the company’s generative AI system, is designed to process text, images and other data types to deliver more contextual and detailed responses.

The move signals a shift in how search is delivered—from a browser-based activity to a system-wide tool embedded directly into the desktop environment.

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