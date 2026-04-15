New Google AI feature lets your data power smarter answers — now in UAE

'Personal Intelligence' rolls out, offering tailored results with privacy controls
Dubai: Google has launched its 'Personal Intelligence' feature for users in the Arab world, expanding access to its AI-powered Gemini assistant.
The feature allows Gemini to connect with apps such as Gmail and Google Photos to provide more personalised responses based on a user’s data. Users can choose which apps to link, with the feature turned off by default.
Google said Personal Intelligence can analyse information across emails, photos and videos to answer queries or complete tasks, such as suggesting books or creating travel plans tailored to individual preferences.
The capability was first introduced in the United States earlier this year and is designed to combine reasoning with access to personal data to deliver more relevant results.
The company said privacy controls are built into the feature, allowing users to enable or disable connections at any time. When activated, Gemini accesses data only to respond to specific requests, and responses include references to the sources used.
Personal Intelligence is currently available to subscribers of Google AI Plus, Pro and Ultra in the region, with plans to expand access to free users in the coming weeks.
Users can enable the feature through the Gemini settings menu by selecting “Personal Intelligence” and choosing which apps to connect.