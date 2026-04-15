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Tired of repeating AI prompts? Chrome now remembers them for you

New ‘Skills’ feature lets users save prompts and automate tasks across tabs

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
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Gemini-powered Skills let users run saved AI tasks instantly across multiple tabs.
Gemini-powered Skills let users run saved AI tasks instantly across multiple tabs.

Dubai: Google has introduced a new feature in its Chrome browser that allows users to save and reuse AI-powered workflows, as it expands the role of artificial intelligence in everyday browsing.

The feature, called “Skills”, is powered by Google’s Gemini assistant and enables users to store frequently used prompts and apply them across different websites and tabs.

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According to a report by TechCrunch, the update allows users to create repeatable actions such as summarising articles, comparing products or extracting key information without retyping prompts each time.

Once saved, these workflows can be triggered on demand, allowing the AI to process content across multiple tabs simultaneously.

Other reports, including coverage by The Verge, note that the feature is part of Google’s broader push to integrate AI more deeply into Chrome, turning the browser into a more interactive and task-driven platform.

Google is also expected to offer a library of pre-built Skills alongside custom options, covering common use cases such as content summaries and video analysis.

The move comes as competition intensifies in the AI browser space, with several companies developing tools designed to automate online tasks and reduce manual input.

The update signals a shift in how users interact with browsers, moving from one-off prompts to reusable, automated workflows embedded within everyday web use.

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