Beyond fake news: The real risk in times of conflict

AI increases the volume, sophistication, and perceived authenticity of misinformation, whether deliberately or accidentally. Deepfake videos, manipulated images, and AI‑generated texts make it increasingly difficult for individuals to distinguish what is authentic from what appears plausible. Sensational language and provocative narratives often gain traction because they trigger strong reactions. This dynamic means that false information, intentional or unintentional, does not simply mislead; it creates anxiety and erodes trust. Despite these challenges, both businesses and individuals can implement countermeasures to mitigate the spread of unreliable information.