Google Meet on mobile now auto-checks you into meeting rooms

Google Meet now uses ultrasonic signals to detect when you're in a meeting room on mobile
In a continued effort to streamline hybrid work experiences, Google has announced a new proximity-based automatic check-in feature for mobile Google Meet users, extending a capability once limited to laptops and desktops.
According to a post on the official Google Workspace Updates blog, the feature allows Google Meet apps on Android and iOS to detect ultrasonic signals emitted by Google Meet-compatible room hardware. When detected, the mobile app will automatically recognize the user's presence in the meeting room and prompt them to join in Companion Mode, minimizing mic and speaker interference during the call.
Google emphasized that this ultrasonic detection — inaudible to humans — lets mobile devices determine whether the user is physically present in the same space as the main meeting hardware. Once detected, the app will prioritize Companion Mode, which disables the phone’s microphone and speaker while enabling participation in chat, Q&A, and polls.
Previously, this feature was exclusive to web users on supported laptops. With this rollout, Google expands its reach to mobile participants, a move that aligns with growing demand for flexible workplace tools, especially in shared office environments and hotdesking setups.
The new feature is being gradually rolled out to Google Workspace users and requires microphone permissions to be enabled on the device. Admins can also configure the setting within the Admin Console, where room hardware and compatibility can be managed.
TechRadar, covering similar updates last year, noted how hybrid-focused additions like these are essential in preventing common issues like audio feedback, double join-ins, or confusion over in-room vs. remote attendee modes.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox