GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 18°C
PRAYER TIMES
TECHNOLOGY
TECHNOLOGY

Gemini side panel phased out as Gmail rolls out in-line AI

Most AI tools now built directly into emails

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
2 MIN READ
New in-line AI features take over email writing and summaries.
New in-line AI features take over email writing and summaries.
Unsplash

Google has begun rolling out a major change to how artificial intelligence works in Gmail, starting in the US. With the launch of new “in-line AI experiences”, the company has confirmed that the Gemini side panel is being removed for AI Pro and AI Ultra subscribers on the web.

Until now, users could open the Gemini side panel by clicking the sparkle icon next to their profile photo in the top-right corner of Gmail. The panel worked like a chatbot and allowed users to summarise long email threads, suggest replies, draft emails, search past messages, check files in Google Drive, view Calendar events and even create new ones.

Google says the change is part of an effort to make AI easier to use directly inside Gmail, without relying on a separate panel. As a result, some subscribers may no longer see the “Ask Gemini” option or be able to open the Gemini side panel in Gmail on the web.

Most of the features previously handled by the side panel are now built into emails themselves. Tools such as “Help Me Write” remain unchanged, while Proofread has been improved to offer stronger spelling, grammar and style checks. Suggested Replies have also been upgraded to better reflect the context of each email conversation, according to ABC News.

In addition, AI Overviews can now summarise long email threads, while similar AI summaries in Google Search aim to offer a more connected experience across services.

The Gemini side panel has already disappeared from some personal Gmail accounts using the new features, though it is still available on the Gmail app for Android users. Google Workspace users are not affected by the change.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
technologyGoogle

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

AI-driven summarisation tools can automatically distil long email threads into concise overview.

Gmail becomes smarter with Gemini AI tools integration

2m read
HONOR Magic8 Pro sets a new standard

HONOR Magic8 Pro sets a new standard

4m read
At the heart of Disco is a feature called GenTabs, which analyses a user’s open tabs.

Google Disco can turn messy browser tabs into web apps

2m read
Google emphasises that Nano Banana Pro enables 'advanced text rendering' inside images — a longstanding pain point for generative models.

Google’s Nano Banana Pro unleashes next-gen image AI

2m read