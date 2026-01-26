Google says Gmail issue is fixed — but inbox spam warnings may persist

Google confirms email misclassification, delays, warning some spam alerts may still linger
Gmail users woke up over the weekend to an unusually messy inbox: promotional emails and updates landing in the wrong tabs, warnings appearing on messages that usually pass quietly through Google’s filters, and reports of delayed deliveries that disrupted routine logins and two-factor authentication codes.
The issue was first widely documented by TechCrunch, which reported that Google acknowledged problems affecting Gmail’s spam detection and automated email classification.
In an update posted to the Google Workspace Status Dashboard, the company said some users experienced “misclassification of emails in their inbox,” “additional spam warnings,” and delays in receiving messages. Google later added that the incident had been resolved but warned that “misclassified spam warnings … may persist for existing messages” received before the fix.
As screenshots spread across social media, users described inboxes being flooded with mail that normally gets routed away from Primary, while some emails displayed alerts encouraging extra caution because they hadn’t been fully scanned. The Verge reported that the disruption appeared to affect both spam filtering and Gmail’s automatic sorting system, prompting complaints in forums and on Reddit.
By Saturday night, Google said the problem was fully resolved and promised a post-incident analysis after completing its internal investigation.
Still, the episode highlighted how much modern communication depends on invisible filtering systems running in the background. With billions relying on Gmail to separate critical messages from spam and marketing blasts, even a short disruption can quickly ripple into everyday workflows, logins, and security checks across the internet.
