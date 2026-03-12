Email threats during Eid: Why layered, AI-driven security is now essential

A modern defense principle relies not only on known signatures but also on behavioral and contextual signals. For example, it checks whether the writing style matches the sender. Is the message unusual for this relationship? Is a domain behaving differently? Does a URL seem suspicious in its intent or behavior? This focus on plausibility addresses the attack forms that classic filters often overlook. For example, AI-supported phishing, BEC without payload, Vendor Email Compromise, zero-day phishing, or malicious links in seemingly innocuous messages. Crucially, this detection continuously learns and adapts to organization-specific patterns as well as global threat intelligence, instead of just processing static rules. Additionally, fast review and remediation workflows are important to reduce alert fatigue and improve response times.