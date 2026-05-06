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Watch: Dubai Police cadets honour Armed Forces in tribute display

Tribute video features cadets forming ‘Thank You Armed Forces’ at academy ground

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Dubai Police cadets honour UAE Armed Forces at 50
Dubai Police cadets honour UAE Armed Forces at 50
Dubai Police

Dubai: Dubai Police have paid tribute to the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces on the 50th anniversary of their unification, celebrating five decades of sacrifice, dedication and national service.

To mark the occasion, Dubai Police released a special video featuring cadets from the Dubai Police Academy forming the words “Thank You Armed Forces” on the academy grounds in a symbolic gesture of appreciation and pride.

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The video also showcased the Armed Forces’ advanced capabilities, operational readiness and key role in safeguarding the nation across land, sea and air.

Dubai Police praised the Armed Forces for their professionalism and constant preparedness, describing them as a pillar of national strength and a source of pride for the UAE.

They also commended the courage and commitment of servicemen and women in protecting the country’s security, stability and achievements.

Marking the anniversary of the historic unification on May 6, 1976, Dubai Police said the occasion reflects an enduring legacy of loyalty, discipline and service that continues to strengthen the UAE’s position and safeguard its future.

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