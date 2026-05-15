Drake releases three albums at once, sending fans and streaming platforms into chaos
Dubai: Canadian rapper Drake may have just rewritten the rules of album drops again. In a move that blindsided fans and sent social media into meltdown mode, the rapper surprise-released not one but three albums Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour simultaneously across streaming platforms on May 15.
Within minutes, fans flooded Spotify and Apple Music, with users online reporting glitches, loading delays, and playback issues as listeners scrambled to hear the releases first.
The triple drop came after weeks of cryptic teasing through Drake’s ongoing “Iceman” livestream series, where he hinted at a major rollout without revealing its full scale. While fans expected one album, few predicted a three-project release strategy that spanned different moods, sounds, and collaborations.
Each album appears to occupy its own sonic lane. Iceman leans into darker rap production and heavyweight collaborations, featuring names like Future and 21 Savage. Maid of Honour shifts toward melodic and playful territory with appearances from Central Cee, and Popcaan. Meanwhile, Habibti experiments with moodier more r&b sounds, including a collaboration with PARTYNEXTDOOR.
In typical Drake fashion, the rollout blurred music, internet culture, and spectacle, including a giant ice sculpture installation placed in downtown Toronto ahead of release week.
The release also lands at a fascinating point in Drake’s career. These are his first solo albums since 2023’s For All The Dogs and arrive after the highly publicised lyrical war with Kendrick Lamar that dominated hip-hop discourse. Fans have already started dissecting lyrics for hidden references, subliminal shots, and emotional fallout from that feud.
What makes the moment bigger than a standard surprise release is scale. The music industry has seen shock album drops before, but three full-length projects arriving at once from one of streaming’s biggest artists feels engineered for the algorithm era, overwhelming feeds, playlists, and timelines in one sweep.
Fan reactions online have largely centred around disbelief, with many questioning whether it’s even possible to deliver three high-quality albums at the same time. While some praised the ambition of the move, others saw it as an overwhelming gamble, arguing that putting out even one strong album is difficult enough in today’s streaming era.