The rollout for Drake’s ninth studio album, his first solo project since For All the Dogs, peaked on April 20, when he shared an image of a towering ice installation at 81 Bond Street, captioned: “Release date inside.” University of Toronto Professor Valentin Crépel, a theoretical quantum physicist, in an interview with Pitchfork that the sculpture weighs "above 200 tons." He also added that the flamethrower method fans are trying is 'surprisingly ineffective.'