Drake’s Iceman fever grips Toronto as fans risk injury cracking 200-ton ice block; flames fall short

The stunt is part of the rollout for Drake’s ninth studio album
Drake has once again turned his hometown of Toronto into the centre of attention, this time with a rather risky promotional stunt for his upcoming album Iceman. The cryptic teaser has now turned into a large-scale public display that drew crowds, curiosity, and some concern.
A frozen spectacle in the city core
The rollout for Drake’s ninth studio album, his first solo project since For All the Dogs, peaked on April 20, when he shared an image of a towering ice installation at 81 Bond Street, captioned: “Release date inside.” University of Toronto Professor Valentin Crépel, a theoretical quantum physicist, in an interview with Pitchfork that the sculpture weighs "above 200 tons." He also added that the flamethrower method fans are trying is 'surprisingly ineffective.'
While many treated the installation as a photo opportunity, others appeared to take the challenge more literally, attempting to chip away at the ice.
Crowds, confusion and control
By late evening, the gathering at Bond and Dundas streets had grown increasingly difficult to manage, as reported by different portals, including USA Today. Videos circulating online showed individuals climbing the structure and using tools to break pieces off. Authorities later described the situation as potentially unsafe, as falling ice posed a risk to those nearby.
Despite the intensity of the scene, no injuries were reported. The area has since been secured with barricades, and access is being monitored to prevent further incidents.
Police confirmed with USA TODAY in a statement that people "were breaking off chunks of the ice with pickaxes and hammers and throwing them. A fire was also set atop the structure."
"Large pieces of ice began falling, creating a dangerous situation for people on the ground, as well as those who climbed the structure," the statement continued. "Officers attended and remained on scene out of concern for public safety and to assist with crowd and traffic control."
Building anticipation for ‘Iceman’
The installation is part of a wider series of 'frozen' teasers tied to the album. Earlier this month, even Drake’s courtside seats appeared encased in ice during a Toronto Raptors game, while another promotional shoot in the city added to the intrigue surrounding the project.
The buzz is further heightened by Drake’s ongoing rivalry with Kendrick Lamar, with fans speculating that Iceman could address recent tensions.
A bold rollout
For some, the campaign is a clever example of immersive marketing that has people talking. Others feel the extended rollout has stretched anticipation thin. Either way, the spectacle has succeeded in capturing attention, turning a single installation into a citywide talking point.
As fans wait for the ice to melt, literally or metaphorically, it's clear that Drake has once again found a way to keep all eyes on what comes next.