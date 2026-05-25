Bond 26 is shaping up to be a major reboot moment for the franchise
Idris Elba has officially poured cold water on the ever-resurfacing James Bond chatter.
Sorry folks.
“Honestly not in the race ever… my name’s not getting thrown out, no way,” he told People, as quoted by PTI, effectively stepping out of 007 speculation in one clean sweep. He also noted the franchise is 'going younger,' and wished the new casting team luck in finding their next shaken-not-stirred superstar.
The timing of his comments comes as Amazon MGM Studios formally kicks off its search for a new Bond, with casting director Nina Gold reportedly helping steer the mission to find cinema’s next tuxedoed icon.
Meanwhile, Bond 26 is shaping up to be a major reboot moment for the franchise, the first under Amazon MGM’s stewardship after its acquisition of MGM Studios. With Denis Villeneuve attached to direct and Steven Knight penning the screenplay, the spy saga is clearly in hands that know how to handle high-stakes drama. Producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman are also on board, adding further heavyweight polish.
As for Elba, he’s simply not waiting by the phone for MI6 to call, he’s heading instead into Masters of the Universe. And somewhere, Bond is still very much “to be announced.”
Since the first Bond appearance in 1962, the role of 007 has been played by several actors in the Eon film series. It began with Sean Connery, who set the original benchmark of charm and danger. He was followed by George Lazenby, who had a single but memorable outing in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. Roger Moore then brought a lighter, more suave tone to the role across the 1970s and early ’80s. Timothy Dalton followed with a darker, more grounded interpretation, before Pierce Brosnan modernised Bond for the 1990s and early 2000s. The role was then reinvented again by Daniel Craig, whose grittier, emotionally complex portrayal concluded in No Time to Die (2021).
Outside the official Eon series, two additional actors have also played Bond in earlier or alternative adaptations: Barry Nelson (the first-ever screen Bond in a 1954 TV version of Casino Royale) and David Niven (in the 1967 satirical film version of Casino Royale).