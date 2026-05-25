Since the first Bond appearance in 1962, the role of 007 has been played by several actors in the Eon film series. It began with Sean Connery, who set the original benchmark of charm and danger. He was followed by George Lazenby, who had a single but memorable outing in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. Roger Moore then brought a lighter, more suave tone to the role across the 1970s and early ’80s. Timothy Dalton followed with a darker, more grounded interpretation, before Pierce Brosnan modernised Bond for the 1990s and early 2000s. The role was then reinvented again by Daniel Craig, whose grittier, emotionally complex portrayal concluded in No Time to Die (2021).