James Bond casting rumours explode as Amazon begins auditions: Here's everything we know

The 007 casting search is underway with speculation pointing to several rising stars
Dubai: Amazon MGM Studios has officially entered the most closely watched casting search in modern Hollywood: the hunt for the next James Bond.
With Daniel Craig’s era as the sixth James Bond, ending in No Time to Die (2021), and Amazon now fully steering the franchise after its expanded control of the Bond IP, the studio has confirmed that auditions for the next 007 are underway, marking the first real, structured casting phase rather than years of speculation and fan fantasy casting.
Rather than rushing to announce a name, Amazon MGM is reportedly treating the process like a high-stakes franchise reboot. Casting director Nina Gold known for shaping ensembles in Game of Thrones, The Crown, and Star Wars has been brought in to lead the search.
Industry reports also confirm that the next Bond film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve (Dune, Blade Runner 2049), with a screenplay by Steven Knight and production from Amy Pascal (Spiderman, Venom series) and David Heyman (Harry Potter franchise).
Studio executive Courtenay Valenti, stressed patience, stating that the casting decision will be made 'with care and deep respect' for the legacy of the character.
Even though no official shortlist has been confirmed, the vacuum has only intensified fan casting culture. The usual cycle of speculation has returned with full force, splitting between established franchise names and rising Gen-Z stars.
Among the most frequently mentioned names are Jacob Elordi, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Callum Turner, Harris Dickinson, Tom Holland, Regé-Jean Page, and even Henry Cavill.
The newer studio brief reportedly leans toward a younger Bond possibly late 20s to early 30s, fueling speculation that the franchise is aiming for a decade-long reinvention rather than a one-off star casting.