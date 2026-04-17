In the past 13 years, he has lived many lives, be it as the smiling Min Yoongi, his real name, or the global persona as Suga, or the raw, suppressed side of him that was revealed in his alter-ego Agust D, a man who said things that Suga wouldn't. But Agust D has gone for now, as Suga asserted in a new Rolling Stones interview. He walked 'through the open door' in the 2023 concert, indicating that all the negativity that Suga felt, went with him.