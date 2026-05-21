Google’s Gmail can now talk back and manage your inbox with AI

Google rolls out Gemini-powered Gmail Live for voice-based email interactions
Google is pushing Gmail deeper into the AI era, turning the world’s most widely used email service into something closer to a conversational assistant than a traditional inbox.
At its latest developer showcase, Google unveiled “Gmail Live,” a new Gemini-powered feature that lets users speak directly to Gmail using natural language queries. Instead of manually searching through threads or remembering keywords, users can ask questions such as “When is my child’s school event?” or “What hotel did I book for Dubai next month?” and receive spoken or text-based answers generated from their emails.
The move expands Google’s broader push to weave its Gemini AI models across its productivity ecosystem, from Docs and Calendar to Keep and Drive. Gmail, however, sits at the centre of that strategy because of the enormous amount of personal, logistical and transactional information stored in users’ inboxes.
The feature builds on Gmail’s earlier AI Inbox rollout, introduced this year as a smarter replacement for the traditional chronological inbox. Instead of showing a long list of unread messages, AI Inbox generates summaries, highlights priority tasks, groups related conversations and surfaces time-sensitive actions like bills, reservations or appointments.
Google says the new voice-powered system is designed to reduce what executives describe as “cognitive overload” caused by overflowing inboxes. Gmail Live functions similarly to Gemini Live, allowing back-and-forth spoken interaction with the app while automatically referencing relevant emails and documents.
The update also reflects a wider shift happening across the tech industry, where companies are racing to transform AI chatbots into proactive digital assistants capable of navigating personal data and completing tasks autonomously.
According to The Verge, Gmail Live will initially roll out this summer to subscribers of Google AI Pro and Ultra plans on mobile devices. Some AI Inbox features are currently limited to premium US subscribers, with Google gradually expanding availability.