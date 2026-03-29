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Ask Gulf News: Can a seller resell a car after issuing a power of attorney in the UAE?

Why a power of attorney alone won’t stop a UAE car seller from reselling

Last updated:
Mohammed Ebrahim Al Shaiba, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
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Ask Gulf News: Can a seller resell a car after issuing a power of attorney in the UAE?
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Question: I bought a car from a person, but instead of registering it with the RTA, he issued a power of attorney giving me the right to sell the car to myself. My question is: does the seller have the right to sell the car to another person despite this power of attorney? If he does, what should I do to recover the price I paid?

Answer: The seller has the right to sell the car to another person despite this power of attorney. The power of attorney is simply an authorisation from the owner to dispose of the car (sell it or transfer ownership) on his behalf, but ownership remains in the records of the Roads and Transport Authority under the name of the original owner until it is officially transferred.

To complete the purchase and become the owner of the car, the seller must transfer and register it under your name with the RTA.

If the owner sells the car to another person, you should file a case against him before the competent court to recover the price you paid. You may also claim compensation. The burden of proving the payment and the losses you suffered lies with you, supported by evidence such as the power of attorney, witness testimony, or WhatsApp conversations.

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